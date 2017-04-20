Céline Dion is still faithful to her late husband one year after his death

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

The story of Céline Dion and her late husband, René Angélil, is one of the most tragic love stories of recent years. Dion and Angélil had such reverence for each other all the way up to his death just over a year ago.

Unsurprisingly, considering the magnitude of their love, Dion says she doesn't plan to move on anytime soon.

"Now it is definitely too soon for me," she said in a new interview with The Sun. "I am definitely in love with him, married to him."

She continued, "He's the love of my life. It's very difficult for me to see myself with another person. The love that I have for him, I live it every day. And as a woman, we do have emotions and feelings that come and go. And it's always with him."

Angélil was the man who discovered Dion and began her career when she was just 12. He worked as her manager until they fell in love years later. They married in 1994.

"René has prepared me for all my life since I'm 12," Dion said. "I have never met another man in my life, never kissed another man in my life."

She added, "I miss him a lot. For my partner, for the man I was embracing, kissing, making love with. My worries, my dreams."

Dion nursed Angélil through his battle with throat cancer, which was diagnosed in 2015.

"No one chooses to be sick," she said. "Life imposes for you to be sick and you have the option to be strong or not be strong. But to be surrounded by the right people helps a lot, because if you know you will die, make the best of it. I proved to René that he was there for me and I'm going to be there for him — and I'm still there for him."