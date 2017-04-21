Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson are starring in their own bro-tastic Hollywood feud

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Buda Mendes/STF/Getty Images

Print

It's the most bro-tastic Hollywood feud you probably don't know about is Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Both actors have been co-stars in the Fast and Furious franchise since 2011, when Johnson joined the Fast and Furious crew. Now, six years and three movies down, it would seem this working relationship has broken down past the point of repair. Rumors of a feud broke out on the set of Fate of the Furious, when Johnson posted a cryptic but shady Instagram about a certain "candy-ass" in the cast. Apparently, this person (read: Diesel) had made filming a less-than-pleasant experience for Johnson, whose caption on a video from the set included this comment: "My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses." Whoa, that is ice-cold, bro!

More: Dwayne Johnson's Oscar Loss Is a Win for the Rest of Us

Despite Vanity Fair's report of their feud timeline, which indicates that Diesel and Johnson reconciled shortly after Johnson got extra salty on Instagram and then proceeded to show remorse, all was seemingly well by early August 2016. Case closed, right?

Actually, I'm not convinced that these two guys have resolved all of their problems. For two men who have attempted to explain away this feud by saying they just have "fundamentally different philosophies" when it comes to work, the evidence implies these once-cool co-stars are still locked in a Cold War.

Your honor, I submit into evidence this mighty tidbit that Johnson and Diesel are "fine," but not really OK: they have not promoted Fate of the Furious together. At all. This became public knowledge right at the beginning of the Fate of the Furious press tour. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a source reported Diesel and Johnson were being kept "as separate as possible" whenever the opportunity arose for them to come together. That certainly doesn't sound like there's been a reconciliation, right?

For some reason, they cannot be in the same room together to talk about Fate of the Furious. No, seriously: They can't put their differences (or maybe it's their egos?) aside for one moment to talk about a flippin' movie. Just look at the photographic evidence.

Johnson and Diesel appear to have been kept apart during the various Fate of the Furious premieres (we wouldn't want their personal bubbles touching) and haven't done a single interview together. Look at Johnson just chilling alone on the red carpet at one of the many Fate of the Furious premieres:

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

One truly is the loneliest number.

In comparison, look at how chummy Diesel is with his Fate of the Furious co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ludacris:

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

What a difference, right? Also, couldn't at least one or two of Johnson's co-stars have joined him on the red carpet? I mean, that's just uncool.

More: Vin Diesel's Plan for Paul Walker's Fast & Furious Character Is a Bad Idea

Apparently, sources were trying to smooth over the very glaring fact that Johnson wasn't participating in this press tour (mostly because of Diesel, but also because he was promoting Baywatch and Jumanji too) by saying, "What happened is over, and no one expects there to be any lingering effects. When it comes time to promote the movie, this will have no bearing."