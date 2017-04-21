Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson are starring in their own bro-tastic Hollywood feud

It's the most bro-tastic Hollywood feud you probably don't know about is Vin Diesel vs. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Both actors have been co-stars in the Fast and Furious franchise since 2011, when Johnson joined the Fast and Furious crew. Now, six years and three movies down, it would seem this working relationship has broken down past the point of repair. Rumors of a feud broke out on the set of Fate of the Furious, when Johnson posted a cryptic but shady Instagram about a certain "candy-ass" in the cast. Apparently, this person (read: Diesel) had made filming a less-than-pleasant experience for Johnson, whose caption on a video from the set included this comment: "My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses." Whoa, that is ice-cold, bro!
This is my final week of shooting #FastAndFurious8. There's no other franchise that gets my blood boiling more than this one. An incredible hard working crew. UNIVERSAL has been great partners as well. My female co-stars are always amazing and I love 'em. My male co-stars however are a different story. Some conduct themselves as stand up men and true professionals, while others don't. The ones that don't are too chicken shit to do anything about it anyway. Candy asses. When you watch this movie next April and it seems like I'm not acting in some of these scenes and my blood is legit boiling - you're right. Bottom line is it'll play great for the movie and fits this Hobbs character that's embedded in my DNA extremely well. The producer in me is happy about this part. Final week on FAST 8 and I'll finish strong. #IcemanCometh #F8 #ZeroToleranceForCandyAsses
More: Dwayne Johnson's Oscar Loss Is a Win for the Rest of Us
Despite Vanity Fair's report of their feud timeline, which indicates that Diesel and Johnson reconciled shortly after Johnson got extra salty on Instagram and then proceeded to show remorse, all was seemingly well by early August 2016. Case closed, right?
Actually, I'm not convinced that these two guys have resolved all of their problems. For two men who have attempted to explain away this feud by saying they just have "fundamentally different philosophies" when it comes to work, the evidence implies these once-cool co-stars are still locked in a Cold War.
Your honor, I submit into evidence this mighty tidbit that Johnson and Diesel are "fine," but not really OK: they have not promoted Fate of the Furious together. At all. This became public knowledge right at the beginning of the Fate of the Furious press tour. According to the Hollywood Reporter, a source reported Diesel and Johnson were being kept "as separate as possible" whenever the opportunity arose for them to come together. That certainly doesn't sound like there's been a reconciliation, right?
For some reason, they cannot be in the same room together to talk about Fate of the Furious. No, seriously: They can't put their differences (or maybe it's their egos?) aside for one moment to talk about a flippin' movie. Just look at the photographic evidence.
Johnson and Diesel appear to have been kept apart during the various Fate of the Furious premieres (we wouldn't want their personal bubbles touching) and haven't done a single interview together. Look at Johnson just chilling alone on the red carpet at one of the many Fate of the Furious premieres:
One truly is the loneliest number.
In comparison, look at how chummy Diesel is with his Fate of the Furious co-stars Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel and Ludacris:
What a difference, right? Also, couldn't at least one or two of Johnson's co-stars have joined him on the red carpet? I mean, that's just uncool.
More: Vin Diesel's Plan for Paul Walker's Fast & Furious Character Is a Bad Idea
Apparently, sources were trying to smooth over the very glaring fact that Johnson wasn't participating in this press tour (mostly because of Diesel, but also because he was promoting Baywatch and Jumanji too) by saying, "What happened is over, and no one expects there to be any lingering effects. When it comes time to promote the movie, this will have no bearing."
Amidst the frenzy, we must always find time to smile. Plus I ain't out here trynna take a f*cked up pic that turns into a viral meme.
Yeah, it looks like their need to be separated isn't having a noticeable effect, except for the very obvious fact that they aren't seen together and we all know exactly why. No biggie.
So precious. If only Diesel was directing that love at Johnson.
More: All the Hottest Dwayne Johnson GIFs for Your Pleasure
And there you have it. It would seem that the official word from both camps is that this feud is in the past. But please. The recent events on the Fate of the Furious tour imply that those bonds will never truly be healed. It's a shame too because Diesel has gone on record as saying Johnson is another family member to him.
Welp, there's nothing to see here, folks. These two men are fine and we're fine and it's all going to be fine. I think.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started