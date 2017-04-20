True to form, Lin-Manuel Miranda's Time 100 dedication to Riz Ahmed is cool AF

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

From the moment the In the Heights soundtrack first touched my music-student ears (sometime in the mid-2000s), I knew Lin-Manuel Miranda was someone special. I was a little behind the times on that revelation; Miranda and In the Heights had already been nominated for more than a dozen Tony awards by then.

Still, the man is a straight-up genius. Seriously. Everything he writes is gold (if you haven't listened to The Hamilton Mixtape or subscribed to his Spotify "mixtape" playlists, do that now).

So, who better to write about our perpetual bae Riz Ahmed, who was just honored with a spot on Time's 100 Most Influential People list? What's even better is that Miranda perfectly captured all of our love for Ahmed in his piece — and he wrote it as a rap. I'm swooning!

"Look! Riz Ahmed is over here on HBO, turning in a stunning, tell-your-friends-the-next-day performance as Naz, the aching center of The Night Of.

"Look! Now Riz Ahmed is over there, playing Bodhi Rook in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, defecting to the Rebel Alliance and breaking our collective heart!

"Look! There's Riz Ahmed delivering a blistering 16 bars about the immigrant experience on The Hamilton Mixtape! 'To a galaxy far from their ignorance ... immigrants, we get the job done'!

"Wait, look! Now he's home in London, gathering friends and fellow artists for passionate salons!

"Look! He's in the new Bourne!

"Look, there he is on Girls!

"Look, Riz Ahmed has been quietly pursuing every passion and opportunity for many years as an actor (The Road to Guantánamo, Four Lions, Nightcrawler), rapper ("Post 9/11 Blues," "Englistan") and activist (raising funds for Syrian refugee children, advocating representation at the House of Commons). To know him is to be inspired, engaged and ready to create alongside him. The year 2016 was when all the seeds he planted bore glorious fruit, and here's the best part: he's just getting started.

"Look! We're alive at the same time as Riz Ahmed! Look!"

Can I just marry both of them? #LifeGoals.