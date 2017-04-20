 
/

Now Taylor Swift's Written Something About Ed Sheeran

Allie Gemmill

Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
In case it wasn't obvious, Taylor Swift's Time 100 dedication to Ed Sheeran reminds us they're BFFs

The Time's 100 Most Influential People list has finally dropped, and like many time-honored traditions, it's a lot take in right now.

One of the most notable pieces of coverage is musician Ed Sheeran's appearance on the artists section of the list. Since this special list consists of blurbs written about a particular honoree by a friend or peer, Taylor Swift contributed a piece about Sheeran for his spotlight. As you might expect, Swift's blurb was affectionate toward him as a person and reverential toward his accomplishments thus far.

She began by noting that music has always been Sheeran's choice and passion. Somewhere along the way, though, he turned into a man completely consumed by and dedicated to the music. "Whether by choice or an unconscious evolution, when he decided on his musical ambitions, Ed became less of a boy and more of a tank," she explained. "He is protected by an impenetrable and ever-present armor of enthusiasm that has helped him endure any setback, letdown or underestimation. His reaction to any idea that fails is to almost immediately come up with a new one. He’s like a fighter who pops back up on his feet before you even noticed he’d been knocked down." Swift makes Sheeran's love of music sound infectious — in a good way — and it's tough not to feel the same stirrings of endearment toward him that she puts into writing about him.

Infectiously sweet though it may be, it's also a bit borderline saccharine. Of course, it's no surprise that two friends (who regularly gush about one another in public) would continue the shenanigans in another forum.

