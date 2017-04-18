Olivia Munn is making it pretty clear she's done with Aaron Rodgers

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Everyone has their own way of dealing with a breakup. Olivia Munn, who just split from Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after three years of dating, seems to have adopted the ever-popular scorched earth approach.

Sources close to Munn say she's doing well after the split and that she "is not communicating with Aaron as much as he would like." The insider added, "She feels like distance is best at this time."

That's hardly surprising. While Munn and Rodgers were together for years, their relationship seemed to come with a fair amount of drama — it's been heavily rumored for all three years that Munn was the driving force behind Rodgers' estrangement from his family. With that kind of baggage in the relationship, there's bound to be some during the breakup. Munn is smart to draw a hard line in cutting Rodgers out, at least for now.

It probably only makes it easier that the split wasn't even unexpected.

"Olivia knew that the relationship was on the rocks the past few months," the insider said. "It didn't feel good anymore, and they should have split up a few months ago. They were holding on to this idea of their relationship, even though they knew a breakup was bound to happen."

Still, while Munn was reportedly the one to initiate the breakup, it's Rodgers who's already moving on.

"The line of women he can choose from is endless, but he is a pretty picky dude, especially at the level he's at now," a source explained.

And if he has any trouble choosing, Bachelor Nation wouldn't object to welcoming another Rodgers brother into the franchise.

