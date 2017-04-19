Separated or not, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are proving they're still a team

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com

Updated April 19, 2017, 8 a.m. PT: Sources are now saying that even though Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner maintained a friendly relationship between their separation and filing for divorce nearly two years later, divorce was the plan all along.

"It was just time," one insider told People magazine, adding that the decision to file last week was mutual.

Garner held off on officially filing divorce papers while Affleck was going through some personal struggles, including a stint in rehab, but now he's doing well, and the couple decided to finally move forward.

"Jen waited for the right time," a source close to Garner explained. "She wasn’t going to file for divorce while Ben was struggling. She is very proud of him for getting help."

Original story:

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, just stop playing with our hearts!

Only days after they officially filed for divorce, the couple was seen leaving church together on Easter Sunday, smiling and laughing like nothing is wrong and they don't have a care in the world.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend church together three days after divorce filing https://t.co/WksrLRL8AO pic.twitter.com/gSOEyox4NT — Us Weekly (@usweekly) April 16, 2017

Even though they separated and announced the end of their marriage almost two years ago, Affleck and Garner have been toying with our emotions ever since, going on dates, looking insanely, stupidly happy together and remaining coyly silent about all the rumors saying they would reconcile. It seemed like a big hint that they never actually filed for divorce, until BOOM. On Thursday, Garner submitted her filing. Affleck filed his response the same day. In their filing, they said they would work together to end their marriage amicably. Um, obviously. They're clearly still best friends and they should still be in love and BRB we're sobbing.

As of now, the last sliver of hope we have remaining is the fact that Affleck and Garner are still living on the same property, albeit in different houses. Affleck had moved out, but since he completed rehab for alcohol addiction, he's returned to the property to live in the guesthouse. A source has said that arrangement is coming to an end, though, so BRB again, sobbing some more.

"Ben will move out and is looking for a property close by so they can continue to co-parent as they have been," the insider said. "He will move out when he finds the right place."

Love is dead, y'all. Dead.