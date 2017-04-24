A funny little detail in the Church of England rulebook could let locals crash Pippa Middleton's wedding

A celebrity gossip junky, Caroline Goddard has been writing entertainment news for longer than the world has known Kim Kardashian's name. Follow her on Twitter at @GoddardCaroline.

Updated April 24, 2017, 9:00 a.m. PT: Over in the U.K., the Daily Mail is reporting that Pippa Middleton's wedding could be crashed by locals looking for some royal-tinged excitement. Middleton's upcoming nuptials to banker James Matthews will certainly offer locals the opportunity to attend and spot a famous face or two. Thanks to a rule from the Church of England, locals can attend celebrity weddings if the church is their actual local church. I mean, how cool is that?

OK, as cool as that is, here's the thing: This funny little detail opens up the floodgates on who can actually attend the Middleton-Matthews wedding, potentially paving the way for the most prim English turf war ever. There are conflicting opinions on whether locals will actually be allowed in. According to a local official, "It's a rather nice thought that they might be able to attend. I'm sure there will be interest."

However, those involved with planning the Middleton-Matthews wedding appear ready to ban local peeping Tom's should they threaten to derail the carefully planned ceremony with their average people nonsense. As reported by the Daily Mail, a spokesman for the Englefield Estate where the reception is being held has commented that "the church would be 'restricted for security reasons'. The wedding is a private family event. I can confirm that all pedestrian and vehicle routes to Englefield House will be closed on May 20th, and access to the church will be restricted for reasons of safety and security."

It looks like we should grab some popcorn and get ready to watch as the most prim and polite wedding crasher-prevention plan gets put into action.

Original story:

Call it royal wedding-adjacent: Pippa Middleton's nuptials to James Matthews are the most anticipated since her sister Kate said her vows six years ago. We've got the deets on Pippa's dress, her venue, her guest list, her wedding party and even what kind of champagne will be flowing.

Princess Charlotte will be very involved

Multiple sites are reporting that Princess Charlotte, who turns two next month, will be one of Pippa's bridesmaids. Still no word on whether she took part in the booze-fueled hen party Kate and Pippa threw on the slopes of the French Alps.

Her gown will be very different from Kate's

Pippa has none of the restrictions Kate had to deal with when searching for her perfect gown: She doesn't have to look the part of demure virginal princess, for example, nor does the fate of the entire British fashion industry rest on her (possibly) lace-covered shoulders. Designer Giles Deacon was spotted at Pippa's house with armfuls of dresses last November, and his Instagram feed is full of clues about the shape her gown may be taking, based on his other designs. It remains to be seen whether Pippa's butt will be the focus of this dress, as it was at her sister's wedding.

Her venue is a bit smaller than Westminster Abbey

Pippa's ceremony will be held on May 20 at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, Berkshire — a modest little country church close to her parents' house, where her reception will be held. It's a lovely venue, and the ceremony definitely will not be broadcast to nearly every country in the world. While Kate invited nearly 2,000 guests to her nuptials, Pippa is thought to be nipping her guest list to a "mere" 400.

Meghan Markle is not invited (sort of)

We're still more than a little bummed that Pippa isn't marrying Prince Harry. Maybe she is too, because we hear that Harry's current princess-wannabe is not invited to this shindig. But it's nothing personal — the couple is just enforcing a strict "no ring, no bring" policy for dates to keep the guest list in check, plus, it's royal protocol for significant others to be left out of the ceremony unless they're engaged or married to someone on the guest list.

Markle is, however, invited to attend the less formal party after the ceremony. People magazine reports that she'll be Harry's date, which is just one more sign of how serious their relationship is becoming.

Kate won't be her matron of honor

It's a bit surprising, since Pippa and Kate are like peas and carrots, but Kate probably won't stand up for her sister at the wedding like Pippa did at the royal wedding. Reason? Kate doesn't want to steal the show the way Pippa's butt did on her own special day. "Kate would upstage her sister," royal expert Judy Wade told People. "If your sister is a future queen, she is going to upstage the bride and draw attention. Kate would want to be in the background as much as possible."

Kate may join their brother James for a reading, though, and we're still holding our breath for George as a ring bearer or Charlotte as a flower girl!

Bottles will be popped — lots of them

No red cups here, and you can forget the modern boho farm vibe while you're at it.

"It will be blingtastic," a source close to the couple told The Mirror. "The best champagne, Krug or Bollinger, and a specially devised champagne cocktail. Pippa and James have a penchant for Blanc de Noir Tillington 2009 from Nyetimber at £75 a bottle — and wonderful food. No expense will be spared. This isn't a bangers-and-mash, sitting-on-hay-bales affair. Pippa is hardly a floaty bohemian type."

Only a little less than two months to go until those wedding bells ring! We can’t wait to see the pics!