His Instagrams prove Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has the best time with his daughter, Jasmine

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is basically our modern-day equivalent of a superhero. He's super-strong, super-tough and super-cool. Who wouldn't want to be just like him when they grow up? But the Rock has a secret side, too. He's a total softie, and while it shows through from time to time when he's hanging out on set or chilling with friends, Johnson is nothing but a pile of adorable mush when he is relaxing with his youngest daughter, Jasmine.
Jasmine Johnson, Johnson's youngest daughter, is adorable. That's just a fact, plain and simple. Born in December 2015, the youngest member of the Johnson clan pops up on her dad's Instagram from time to time. She is the most precious of tiny replicas of her dad, although you can see that she gets her cuteness from her mama, Johnson's current partner, Lauren Hashian.
Basically, Jasmine is totally the apple of her father's eye, and for good reason. But hey, if you don't believe me, just take a look at the photographic evidence for yourself.
On Instagram, Johnson shared a touching tribute to his little girl, sharing his goals for her future alongside a sweet photo of them sitting together on a sunny morning.
There are mornings in life where there are no words.. this is not one of those mornings. Jazzy, let daddy tell you his goals. By 5, you'll be looking people in the eye when you firmly shake their hand. By 8, you'll know how to fish, drive daddy's pick up truck and do cardio. And by 10, you'll be able to directly say to people, "Great job, I like it a lot, but let's see how we can make it better". Helluva plan right sweetheart? Buh! *she points to the ground at a bug. It was a good talk. #DaddyDaughterMoments #TeachEmYoung #PickUpTrucks #AndBuh
"There are mornings in life where there are no words.. this is not one of those mornings," he wrote.
Not a day goes by where I don't think about the women in my life, shake my head and consider myself the luckiest SOB on earth. I come from a family of beautiful, strong, diverse and intelligent women. They inspire and challenge me daily to become a better man, father and role model. My love and respect for them is boundless. The world's a better place because of you and I'm a very grateful man to be by your sides. To ALL the women out there of all ages and races.. THANK YOU. Lift you up and love you. #InternationalWomensDay
Johnson included Jasmine in a photo collage of the women he adores and looks up to in his life. How precious is that?
Flexin' our Moana muscles. Got up early to get some good, quiet Sunday work done in my office and this lil' tiger wakes up, wanders in and wants to watch "Mo".. her way of saying Moana. And aaaaall daddy's work comes to a screeching halt. We're excited for tonight's #Oscars. Grateful to be nominated! Time to hit the gym and yes, standing up while I work at my desk is my jam.
Johnson knows how to prioritize: work be damned when your daughter wants to watch you sing your heart out in the Disney hit movie Moana.
Papa Johnson had to take a moment to stay fancy and cute with Jasmine before heading out to yet another award show.
Watching Jasmine clap along to her dad's sweet birthday song will melt your heart.
We've missed you Hawaii. So good to be home. Aloha a'e au ika pua 'ume 'ume mau (I love the flower that attracts constantly). Thank you so much to the Head of Hawaii's Film Commission, Donne Dawson and airport staff for welcoming me and my family with such warm aloha. And even though baby Jasmine did NOT like her special Pikake (Jasmine) lei and started to cry when you put it around her neck, my first daughter Simone arrives next week and will have so many Hawaiian leis they'll go up to her eyebrows - which she will no doubt LUV IT!. Can't wait. Good to be home Hawaii.. excited and proud to bring another big film back to our island. I will now go steal my daily Snickers bar from 7-11 on Kapiolani Blvd. (a few of you know that inside joke). #Home #Ohana #LeiPikake #JUMANJI
Sometimes things get a little weird when you're on a long trip, and Johnson's hilarious capture of Jasmine in Hawaii is proof of that.
Its Labor Day. One of my favorite holidays as we celebrate the blue collar American worker and their contributions to our country thru labor and sweat. In the spirit of Labor Day, I had an amazing philosophical conversation w/ my baby girl about the value of hard work and how respect is given when it's earned. I told her, "Baby girl when you grow up, you get out there and dent the universe thru hard work and sweat. And always make sure you do it in a positive way with class, dignity and respect". She responded by poo'ing on me in this moment as she plays her favorite game, "Drum time on daddy's big head". It was a good talk. #HappyLaborDay #TheJohnsons #GoodTalksWithDaddy
Oh, it's no biggie. Just the two most precious humans hanging out together on Labor Day.
Finally my big head is used for more than just a place to hang my hat. The joys of being home w/ my ohana and playin' one of our fav games - slap daddy's head 'til I can see his big scary face. Song playing in the background is "O Tiare" (Justin Young). A song I started singing to her every day since she was one week old. Samoan lyrics are beautiful, "Ia alofa le Atua, ma tausi ia te 'oe..." which translates to "may God take loving care of you". When Jasmine learns to talk, I'm sure she'll ask me to please stop singing. I must now go do something very manly and bad ass to counterbalance this post. #Ohana #Aiga #Grateful #SlapDaddysHeadCauseItsABigToy
This girl has some serious star power.
To be honest, I think we could start a #DiaperChallenge and just dare Johnson to try to change Jasmine's diaper or outfit in random (but safe, baby-approved) places. Thoughts?
I'm always asked - What inspires YOU? My answer's easy and honest.. what inspires me the most is always waitin' for me to walk thru my front door when I come home. Happy 4 month birthday Jasmine! One day you'll know just how happy, proud, lucky and blessed you, your sister and your mama make me. You'll also thank me one day for your toughness and your mama's everything else. #HappyBirthdayJas #DaddysLilToughGirl #GratefulMan #Ohana4L
Cue all the crying-face emojis. This is too beautiful.
When the baby's gotta eat, the baby's gotta eat.
Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning... Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you've been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We're extremely grateful. Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe... Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I'd have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of "being better" will never steer you wrong. Trust me I've been down this road. Something else that'll never steer you wrong is "walking thru the fire" with your baby's mama. I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears. Incredible. *(Now don't get me wrong boys, it wasn't like I was at the end of the table, squatting like a catcher waiting for the fastball to come down the pike.. but as men, it's a miracle we should witness because it'll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman). Again, THANK YOU guys so much for all the love during this blessed time. I always say I'm a lucky dude because I've got the greatest fans in the world - and it's true. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your families from ours. #ChristmasCameEarlyToSayHello #WhileSleepOfficiallySaysGoodbye #2xProudPapaSilverback #SheCanDateWhenShes40
Look at these two. What a precious start to a lifetime of precious memories.
