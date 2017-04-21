His Instagrams prove Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has the best time with his daughter, Jasmine

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Apega/WENN.com

Print

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is basically our modern-day equivalent of a superhero. He's super-strong, super-tough and super-cool. Who wouldn't want to be just like him when they grow up? But the Rock has a secret side, too. He's a total softie, and while it shows through from time to time when he's hanging out on set or chilling with friends, Johnson is nothing but a pile of adorable mush when he is relaxing with his youngest daughter, Jasmine.

More: Dwayne Johnson Shares Inspiring Story of His Battle With Depression

Jasmine Johnson, Johnson's youngest daughter, is adorable. That's just a fact, plain and simple. Born in December 2015, the youngest member of the Johnson clan pops up on her dad's Instagram from time to time. She is the most precious of tiny replicas of her dad, although you can see that she gets her cuteness from her mama, Johnson's current partner, Lauren Hashian.

Basically, Jasmine is totally the apple of her father's eye, and for good reason. But hey, if you don't believe me, just take a look at the photographic evidence for yourself.

Looking toward Jasmine's future

On Instagram, Johnson shared a touching tribute to his little girl, sharing his goals for her future alongside a sweet photo of them sitting together on a sunny morning.

"There are mornings in life where there are no words.. this is not one of those mornings," he wrote.

Celebrating Jasmine for International Women's Day

Johnson included Jasmine in a photo collage of the women he adores and looks up to in his life. How precious is that?

When Jasmine wants to watch Moana, we watch Moana

Johnson knows how to prioritize: work be damned when your daughter wants to watch you sing your heart out in the Disney hit movie Moana.

All dressed up with baby Jasmine in tow

Papa Johnson had to take a moment to stay fancy and cute with Jasmine before heading out to yet another award show.

Johnson is too cute while singing "Happy Birthday" to Jasmine

Teaching 'em young to start applauding the moment daddy starts singing. Smart girl. Answering my egotistical questions is clearly a work in progress;). Happy 1st Birthday baby girl. Got you for life. A post shared by therock (@therock) on Dec 16, 2016 at 8:29pm PST

Watching Jasmine clap along to her dad's sweet birthday song will melt your heart.

More: The Rock Steals Hearts With His Clever Baby Gender Reveal

Jasmine had an interesting Hawaiian good-bye

Sometimes things get a little weird when you're on a long trip, and Johnson's hilarious capture of Jasmine in Hawaii is proof of that.

Just chilling on Labor Day with Jasmine

Oh, it's no biggie. Just the two most precious humans hanging out together on Labor Day.

Jasmine learns to play drums on her dad's head

This girl has some serious star power.

Johnson is a diaper-changing master

To be honest, I think we could start a #DiaperChallenge and just dare Johnson to try to change Jasmine's diaper or outfit in random (but safe, baby-approved) places. Thoughts?

More: Dwayne Johnson's Oscar Loss Is a Win for the Rest of Us

Johnson talks about how Jasmine is his adorable inspiration in life

Cue all the crying-face emojis. This is too beautiful.

It's a special feeding time for Baby Jasmine

Cause y' know daddy feeds everyone on Valentine's Day. #BrownLegsAndMilk A post shared by therock (@therock) on Feb 14, 2016 at 8:20pm PST

When the baby's gotta eat, the baby's gotta eat.

Where the cuteness began

Look at these two. What a precious start to a lifetime of precious memories.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.