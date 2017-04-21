 
/

Dwayne Johnson Is Living His Best Life When His Only Nickname Is 'Dad'

Image: Apega/WENN.com
Print

His Instagrams prove Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson has the best time with his daughter, Jasmine

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is basically our modern-day equivalent of a superhero. He's super-strong, super-tough and super-cool. Who wouldn't want to be just like him when they grow up? But the Rock has a secret side, too. He's a total softie, and while it shows through from time to time when he's hanging out on set or chilling with friends, Johnson is nothing but a pile of adorable mush when he is relaxing with his youngest daughter, Jasmine.

Jasmine Johnson, Johnson's youngest daughter, is adorable. That's just a fact, plain and simple. Born in December 2015, the youngest member of the Johnson clan pops up on her dad's Instagram from time to time. She is the most precious of tiny replicas of her dad, although you can see that she gets her cuteness from her mama, Johnson's current partner, Lauren Hashian.

Basically, Jasmine is totally the apple of her father's eye, and for good reason. But hey, if you don't believe me, just take a look at the photographic evidence for yourself.

Looking toward Jasmine's future

On Instagram, Johnson shared a touching tribute to his little girl, sharing his goals for her future alongside a sweet photo of them sitting together on a sunny morning.

"There are mornings in life where there are no words.. this is not one of those mornings," he wrote.

Celebrating Jasmine for International Women's Day

Johnson included Jasmine in a photo collage of the women he adores and looks up to in his life. How precious is that?

When Jasmine wants to watch Moana, we watch Moana

Johnson knows how to prioritize: work be damned when your daughter wants to watch you sing your heart out in the Disney hit movie Moana.

All dressed up with baby Jasmine in tow

Papa Johnson had to take a moment to stay fancy and cute with Jasmine before heading out to yet another award show.

Johnson is too cute while singing "Happy Birthday" to Jasmine

Watching Jasmine clap along to her dad's sweet birthday song will melt your heart.

Jasmine had an interesting Hawaiian good-bye

We've missed you Hawaii. So good to be home. Aloha a'e au ika pua 'ume 'ume mau (I love the flower that attracts constantly). Thank you so much to the Head of Hawaii's Film Commission, Donne Dawson and airport staff for welcoming me and my family with such warm aloha. And even though baby Jasmine did NOT like her special Pikake (Jasmine) lei and started to cry when you put it around her neck, my first daughter Simone arrives next week and will have so many Hawaiian leis they'll go up to her eyebrows - which she will no doubt LUV IT!. Can't wait. Good to be home Hawaii.. excited and proud to bring another big film back to our island. I will now go steal my daily Snickers bar from 7-11 on Kapiolani Blvd. (a few of you know that inside joke). #Home #Ohana #LeiPikake #JUMANJI

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Sometimes things get a little weird when you're on a long trip, and Johnson's hilarious capture of Jasmine in Hawaii is proof of that.

Just chilling on Labor Day with Jasmine

Oh, it's no biggie. Just the two most precious humans hanging out together on Labor Day.

Jasmine learns to play drums on her dad's head

This girl has some serious star power.

Johnson is a diaper-changing master

To be honest, I think we could start a #DiaperChallenge and just dare Johnson to try to change Jasmine's diaper or outfit in random (but safe, baby-approved) places. Thoughts?

Johnson talks about how Jasmine is his adorable inspiration in life

Cue all the crying-face emojis. This is too beautiful.

It's a special feeding time for Baby Jasmine

Cause y' know daddy feeds everyone on Valentine's Day. #BrownLegsAndMilk

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

When the baby's gotta eat, the baby's gotta eat.

Where the cuteness began

Christmas came early! Within minutes of being born she was laying on daddy's chest. And being a grateful man takes on a whole new meaning... Thank you guys so much for the awesome congratulatory wishes and love you've been sending @laurenhashianofficial and myself. We're extremely grateful. Kinda crazy but in this cool and powerful skin to skin bonding moment with my newborn baby Jasmine, I had just one wish I asked the universe... Give me the strength to be a better man today than I was yesterday. If I can accomplish that, then I'd have a good shot at being a great father. To all you young men out there who will be fathers one day, the goal of "being better" will never steer you wrong. Trust me I've been down this road. Something else that'll never steer you wrong is "walking thru the fire" with your baby's mama. I was right there during labor, helping her breathe, every highly intense contraction, every second of pain, right there watching the actual birth, cutting the cord and wiping the tears. Incredible. *(Now don't get me wrong boys, it wasn't like I was at the end of the table, squatting like a catcher waiting for the fastball to come down the pike.. but as men, it's a miracle we should witness because it'll give you a whole new respect for the strength and beauty of a woman). Again, THANK YOU guys so much for all the love during this blessed time. I always say I'm a lucky dude because I've got the greatest fans in the world - and it's true. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your families from ours. #ChristmasCameEarlyToSayHello #WhileSleepOfficiallySaysGoodbye #2xProudPapaSilverback #SheCanDateWhenShes40

A post shared by therock (@therock) on

Look at these two. What a precious start to a lifetime of precious memories.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: WENN
