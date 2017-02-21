Even after recruiting Chris Pratt, Josh Gad still can't get Daisy Ridley to spill Star Wars secrets

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: WENN.com

Print

Josh Gad is nothing if not super persistent. That has to count for something, especially when it comes to getting Star Wars spoilers.

More: Success For Star Wars at the Empire Film Awards 2016

For weeks now, videos have surface of Gad bugging Daisy Ridley about the newest Star Wars film. Ridley and Gad are currently co-starring in the remake of the classic noir film, Murder On The Orient Express, so they've developed a special rapport. All that time spent hanging around on set can also lead to some idle thoughts, like, oh I don't know, maybe wanting to bug the only person who is a part of one of the most epic film franchises for all their insider information. I mean, when you work with a Jedi, you can't just not ask them what its like to be a Jedi, right?

So, after weeks of pestering, Gad decided to take one last crack at it. However, for his final try, he recruited some special friends to help ply Ridley with the important questions. The only people that were right for the job? Penelope Cruz, Bryce Dallas Howard, director Colin Trevorrow, Leslie Odom Jr. and Chis freaking Pratt. Gad really went all in for this special mission, let me tell you.

As Gad lured Daisy into a false sense of security, camera rolling, he began to apologize for bugging her. After promising that he had no more questions, but his friends did. Ridley was none too pleased but humored Cruz, Howard, Trevorrow, Odom Jr. and Pratt as they all asked questions. Ridley was probably in on the joke and knew what was going to happen beforehand, but it nonetheless made for some pretty adorable content.

More: We Spotted 11 Nostalgic Callbacks in the New Beauty and the Beast Trailer

Apparently, Gad has been making these surprise, ambush-style videos for weeks whilst filming on Orient Express has been going on. The previous videos involve Gad asking Ridley to come to his trailer to just chat and then he proceeds to pester Ridley. Ridley always politely demurs, but looked peeved AF in the process. It's a great running joke that Gad finally saw fit to put together in compilation video format. See for yourself what he's done to that poor woman.

More: Why Does a Female Hero in Star Wars: Rogue One Upset People So Much?

Can't we just let a Jedi live, y'all?