/

Ugh, Andi Dorfman Returning to The Bachelor...

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Derrick Salters/WENN.com
Do we really need more Bachelor drama between Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall?

Let's start here by recapping Andi Dorfman and Nick Viall's relationship history.

First, Nick and Andi fall in love on The Bachelorette. They bang it out in the fantasy suite, Nick gets down on one knee and Andi rejects him, instead picking Josh Murray to be her fiancé.

More: Seriously, Hold My Wine — ABC Has Cast Its First Black Bachelorette

Then, a heartbroken Nick appears on After the Final Rose and asks Andi why she would sleep with him if she knew he wasn't the one, which horrifies and offends Andi because she doesn't think Nick should talk about their sex life on national television.

But here's the kicker: Andi goes on to break up with Josh and write a tell all book, detailing her time on The Bachelor with Nick and her heated relationship with Josh for the world to read. Hypocritical much?

Now, Nick is down to his final four girls on his season of The Bachelor and who should show up at his door but Andi. I would not have blamed Nick if he had closed that door right in her face, especially after she gave him that sassy "Hello, Nick."

More: Sounds Like Corinne's Former Flame Wants Her Back Once Bachelor Wraps

Thanks to previews we know Nick does not, in fact, close the door in her face but welcomes her into his room. He's really said nothing bad about Andi at all, ever, since wrapping his first season with Bachelor Nation. He even told Jimmy Kimmel he, Dorfman and Kaitlyn Bristowe are all on friendly terms.

Andi, on the other hand, apparently makes Nick cry and demands his honesty, whatever that means.

Really, I just think girlfriend needs to take a hike. Have she and Nick even really spoken outside of the show since her season of The Bachelorette?

More: Hold Up, Nick Viall Just Teased Corinne's Fate on The Bachelor

I swear, if she wants Nick back I will implode from exasperation.

I don't think that's how it's gonna go down, though. I think Andi is going to push Nick and ask him the tough questions about his remaining ladies. I think she was brought in by the show to be that emotional catalyst for Nick, and it will probably work well to get him to the dramatic place The Bachelor loves to let us stew in for the final few episodes.

We're going to need to update that Bachelor man cries slideshow. (See below.)

Why do you think Andi is back to confront Nick?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.


Image: ABC
