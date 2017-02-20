Josh Murray and Amanda Stanton are officially an item again, but pictures say a thousand words

Image: Tai Urban/WENN.com

Not gonna lie... I was really hoping Amanda Stanton would pull an Andi Dorfman and spill all the dirty deets about her relationship with Josh Murray when they announced at the beginning of the year they had split.

Unfortunately, it looks like those dreams have been shattered.

Entertainment Tonight spotted the couple enjoying a romantic night out together, complete with all sorts of PDA. Then, to top it off, Murray chatted with the outlet about the images.

"You know, we're trying to deal with stuff in a more private manner now, obviously, and we just kind of want people to respect that, and especially because it's a tough situation with the kids, and we don't want to kind of fully dive into anything, because we're thinking about them as well," Murray explained.

He added, "This is the first time I've seen her in a while. When I came out this week, I came for one of my friend's events, and I did some other stuff while I was here, and we ran into each other and stuff. You know, we just had long conversations. They were conversations that needed to be had, and [we had] a great dinner and everything like that."

Oh really, Josh? Everything like that? Aka. So much smoochin' and he liked it.

Though Murray maintained he is still single, he did say he and Stanton were working through some things together.

It sounds like the two are handling it in a very mature manner so it's at this point in the article, I regret wishing for a tell-all book. Of course, I'm the immature one over here!

In all seriousness, best of luck to these two as they figure out the next steps together.

