 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Aaron Carter Needs to Work on His Twitter Rant Strategy

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Print

Aaron Carter's response to claims he's a racist are facepalm-worthy

Aaron Carter is in the news right now more than I ever thought he would be following his breakup with Hilary Duff in their child star days.

I guess all publicity is good publicity, which is a good thing for Carter, because right now he definitely isn't getting good publicity.

More: Hilary Duff Is Officially Creeped Out, All Thanks to Aaron Carter

Carter decided to prove that he isn't a racist after he made a racially-fueled comment during a concert by ranting on Twitter about how he has... get ready to facepalm... Mexican friends.

Aaron Carter's response to claims he's a racist are facepalm-worthy
Image: Giphy

Oh yes, Carter went for the age old cliché of, "I'm not racist because I learned spanish for my ex-girlfriend" route.

Ironically, Carter then ended his rant with this tweet...

More: Aaron Carter Shares His Favorite Pickup Lines and They're the Worst

The hilarity of that aside, I don't really actually think Carter is a racist. Sure, his decision to say, "Bye, Felipe," to the hispanic man disrupting his concert was in poor taste (It was a play on the popular Youtube video, "Bye, Felicia"). But Carter made an unwise decision that led to him being attacked by the man, who returned after being escorted from the venue and punched Carter twice in the head while Carter was on stage.

Luckily, Carter wasn't seriously injured and, as he wrote on Twitter, "My face is still pretty though and untouched." And no... I don't think he was joking.

Despite the strangeness of this whole thing, there is no doubt Carter is making a name for himself in 2017 both with his music and his eccentricities.

More: 9 Creepy Internet Trends You Wish You'd Never Seen

Are you loving Aaron Carter's comeback?

Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
15 Things to Know About Bobby Flay's Daughter, Sophie
Justin Bieber's 19 Biggest Mishaps (Including Punching a Fan)
HGTV Behind-the-Scenes: 16 Secrets About Some of Your Fave Home Improvement Shows
Britney Spears' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years — from Her Videos to the Red Carpet
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Meet the Future of Egg Freezing
  2. 3-D Printing Could Help Make Sex Ed More Accessible to Blind Students
  3. 9 of Your Most Pressing Dog Health Questions Answered
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started