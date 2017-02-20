Aaron Carter's response to claims he's a racist are facepalm-worthy

Image: FayesVision/WENN.com

Aaron Carter is in the news right now more than I ever thought he would be following his breakup with Hilary Duff in their child star days.

I guess all publicity is good publicity, which is a good thing for Carter, because right now he definitely isn't getting good publicity.

Carter decided to prove that he isn't a racist after he made a racially-fueled comment during a concert by ranting on Twitter about how he has... get ready to facepalm... Mexican friends.

Oh yes, Carter went for the age old cliché of, "I'm not racist because I learned spanish for my ex-girlfriend" route.

See for yourself. Y'all ain't gonna paint a picture about me that's not true ANYMORE. EVERYONE tries regardless the topic or subject. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

And a 100% Mexican manager and she is basically my adopted mom. And my ex girlfriend Myra 3rd generation Mexican https://t.co/KobUn5nNHF — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

I also learned Spanish so I could speak with her parents who weren't fluent in English. https://t.co/KobUn5nNHF — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 19, 2017

Ironically, Carter then ended his rant with this tweet...

I do NOT have to defend myself. PERIOD. — Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) February 20, 2017

The hilarity of that aside, I don't really actually think Carter is a racist. Sure, his decision to say, "Bye, Felipe," to the hispanic man disrupting his concert was in poor taste (It was a play on the popular Youtube video, "Bye, Felicia"). But Carter made an unwise decision that led to him being attacked by the man, who returned after being escorted from the venue and punched Carter twice in the head while Carter was on stage.

Luckily, Carter wasn't seriously injured and, as he wrote on Twitter, "My face is still pretty though and untouched." And no... I don't think he was joking.

Despite the strangeness of this whole thing, there is no doubt Carter is making a name for himself in 2017 both with his music and his eccentricities.

