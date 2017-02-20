The Partridge Family's David Cassidy explains why he forgot his song lyrics during concert

Image: WENN

Getting old isn't for the weak, and David Cassidy is learning it the hard way.

Cassidy opened up to People magazine about his dementia diagnosis, which explains the strange performance he had in Agoura Hills, Calif. just a few days back in which he forgot the lyrics to his own songs and fell off the stage.

"I was in denial, but a part of me always knew this was coming," Cassidy told the outlet. Both his grandfather and grandmother also suffered from the disease.

He said he watched their demise and "feared I would end up that way."

Initially after news of Cassidy's troubling concert surfaced, it was thought Cassidy was abusing alcohol again. It was an addiction he battled just a few years ago after a string of DUIs landed him in court-ordered rehab in 2014. He and his wife of 23 years, Sue Shifrin-Cassidy, also called it quits at the end of 2014. Unfortunately, things only got worse for Cassidy from there. He filed for bankruptcy in 2015 and was charged with a hit-and-run in October 2015.

But Cassidy told People he's focusing on enjoying life right now.

"I want to focus on what I am, who I am and how I’ve been without any distractions," he said. "I want to love. I want to enjoy life."

Cassidy is scheduled to continue his concert tour with three more performances throughout the country this year in March and June. It's unclear as of now if he is healthy enough to continue his tour, but he did continue with his performance last night in Santa Barbara. No word yet if that performance went more smoothly.

