Blac Chyna claims she cured Rob Kardashian's diabetes, but that doesn't seem true

Once again, Rob Kardashian's health could be in serious danger, and reportedly, his family is super worried he's going to end up hospitalized for the second time in recent months.

An insider close to the family told Hollywood Life that Kardashian's latest breakup with Blac Chyna could very well be the last — after months of being on-and-off, the source says they're done for good this time — and that Kardashian's health is suffering under all the stress from the split.

"Rob is not taking this well," the insider said. "The latest issues with Blac Chyna have totally derailed him."

The source continued, "He’s back to emotional eating, which is dangerous for his diabetes. His family’s so worried about him. He could end up in the hospital over this. They’re very scared for him. His health is a real issue."

Kardashian was first diagnosed with diabetes in December 2015, though he later claimed that Chyna had cured him of the disease.

"Chyna and I had a really big talk and she told me that by having her cook for me, my diabetes would be gone," he told People magazine last year. "And it is."

But Kardashian was hospitalized just before the New Year because of complications related to his diabetes. That health scare also happened during a time that he and Chyna were on the rocks. It was right after screenshots from Chyna's phone were released online, showing her talking about using Kardashian for his fame and calling him "fat" and "lazy." Soon after that, Kardashian posted a bizarre Snapchat story showing that Chyna had suddenly moved out of their home and taken all the furniture with her. They got back together within a few weeks, only to split again this month.

There's definitely a pattern here, and it's that the stress of his frequent breakups with Chyna seem to have an ill effect on Kardashian's health. Maybe she's doing the opposite of curing his diabetes? Just a thought.

