How hostile can the Flip or Flop set really be if Tarek El Moussa brought his kids to work?

I've said it before and I'll say it again: The rumors surrounding Tarek and Christina El Moussa's divorce aren't quite believable. There's plenty of evidence of this, like how they broke up six months before they made any public announcement about their split and no one caught on. Meanwhile, the rumors are still flying about how hostile they are to each other, particularly on the set of Flip or Flop, where they're allegedly being forced to continue to film together.
That must be why Tarek decided to bring the kids to set — you know, because it's such a hostile environment.
"On #set today with my #loves!!:I love creating #memories on camera together.. many many #years from now we will sit with our #grandkids and binge watch #fliporflop!! So #lucky to do what we do! Just LOVE them," he wrote alongside the photo of him holding his 6-year-old daughter and 1-year-old son, followed by a string of heart emojis.
Everyone in the pic looks happy and not at all traumatized, so either everyone decided to tone down their hostility on bring-the-kids-to-work day or there just isn't rampant hate abounding on the set of Flip or Flop like anonymous sources keep saying and the El Moussas keep denying.
By all means, though, let's all believe the tabloid stories over the actual humans involved in the "hostile" divorce — they're probably much more reliable.
