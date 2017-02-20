 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Lindsay Lohan Really Wants to Ruin Star In The Little Mermaid

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Papadakis Press/WENN.com
Print

Lindsay Lohan just pitched herself to star in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake and I am not OK

Hello, readers, from me, Christina, a person with a butt-ton of very frizzy bright red hair.

More: Lindsay Lohan's Instagram Has Been Replaced by a Muslim Message

When you have naturally red hair, people seem to think it makes it OK for them to do certain really annoying things. Women constantly grab strands of your hair, hold them up to the light and exclaim about how people pay all of the money to get that hair color and so you should never, ever complain about anything in your life because you couldn't possibly have problems because you have naturally red hair. Men, particularly in places where alcohol is served and/or on the middle school basketball court, ask if the carpet matches the drapes.

Lindsay Lohan just pitched herself to star in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake and I am not OK
Image: Giphy

As a relatively well-adjusted adult, I find myself able to brush these things off as minor annoyances. But as an incredibly shy child, they pretty much ruined my life on the regular.

Enter Ariel from The Little Mermaid, who was a strong, independent woman and who had the voice of an angel and whose hair looked just like mine. Suffice it to say, Ariel was a pretty important figure in my childhood life. Normally, when it comes to casting movies, even if I don't agree with the actors who land the roles, I shrug and move on with life because there are more important things to worry about. But when it comes to Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, the idea of Lindsay Lohan in the title role simply will not stand.

Lindsay Lohan just pitched herself to star in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake and I am not OK
Image: Giphy

More: So, Is Lindsay Lohan's New Accent Turkish? Arabic? Irish? Please Advise

Lohan posted a side-by-side comparison of herself and Ariel to Instagram, presumably because she's pitching herself for the role.

#thelittlemermaid

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

Lohan definitely looks the part, which is great. If this were based on looks alone, she would nail it, and I would shut up and happily buy my tickets to see the movie. But there is one really, really big problem with the idea of Lohan playing Ariel. She can't sing Ariel's music. I know that saying that is going to irritate some Lohan fans out there because she did take a respectable stab at a music career. But Lohan simply doesn't have the right sound for the delicate soprano songs that Ariel sings. I don't want a pop-punk version of Ariel. I want the songs I used to dance around the kitchen singing as a little girl. I don't think Lohan can deliver that.

If there's one thing we've learned from the previews that have come out for Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast remake, it's that the music cannot be an afterthought to casting a famous face for the role. Emma Watson is an incredible actress, but her extremely heavily auto-tuned version of "Something There" is an irritating mess of a great song. Disney, don't make the same mistake twice.

More: Buh-Bye, Lindsay Lohan's Ex, and Hello, Tall, Dark & Handsome Mystery Man

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Lindsay Lohan just pitched herself to star in Disney's The Little Mermaid remake and I am not OK

Image: WENN
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
15 Things to Know About Bobby Flay's Daughter, Sophie
Justin Bieber's 19 Biggest Mishaps (Including Punching a Fan)
HGTV Behind-the-Scenes: 16 Secrets About Some of Your Fave Home Improvement Shows
Britney Spears' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years — from Her Videos to the Red Carpet
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Meet the Future of Egg Freezing
  2. 3-D Printing Could Help Make Sex Ed More Accessible to Blind Students
  3. 9 of Your Most Pressing Dog Health Questions Answered
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started