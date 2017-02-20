 
/

Leah Remini Says Tom Cruise Could Be the End of Scientology

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Michael Wright/WENN.com
Tom Cruise reportedly has enough power to end Scientology — if he wanted to

Leah Remini is still trying to drive home her point about Tom Cruise's crazy amount of power in the Church of Scientology. Just after claiming in an interview that both Cruise and John Travolta, who is also a high-ranking member of the church, could literally get away with killing people, Remini is now claiming that Cruise has the power to bring about an end to Scientology... if he wanted to.

Remini appeared on Real Time with Bill Maher on Friday, where she discussed her A&E docuseries and the fact that Cruise could "single-handedly" cause the Church of Scientology to topple.

"He could end this. Correct," Remini said when asked by Maher if Cruise has that power. "Because they are saying he single-handedly is clearing the planet, is changing the planet, so most Scientologists believe."

"Clearing the planet" is the process by which Scientologists believe their members are killing "body thetans," or aliens that inhabit the planet and cause humans to have negative feelings like doubt and unhappiness.

But even though Cruise apparently has the power to cause Scientology to end, Remini doesn't see why he would — she stressed that the church views him as a "messiah," and that it often bends its strict rules to accommodate his wants.

"That was part of the hypocrisy," she added.

Even when Cruise fails, like when his 2016 film Jack Reacher was a box-office flop, Remini said the church believes it's because he's being inundated with bad energy from people like her, who are fighting Scientology.

"Scientologists believe that if he didn’t make it a hit, it was because there were suppressive, evil people working against him, because he’s winning in life and clearing the planet," she said.

Image: Daniel Tanner/Wenn
