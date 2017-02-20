Reports say Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott dropped $40,000 on their baby shower

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

With their constant barrage of money problems, you'd think Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott would be keeping a low profile these days. Instead, they celebrated their fifth pregnancy by throwing a baby shower that cost more than some college educations.

And that move sparked some serious drama between McDermott and his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, who claims he owes her thousands in child support, and thus was not too pleased to read about him hosting a lavish party at the Hotel Bel-Air with a five-figure price tag.

Granted, reports are saying that it was Spelling's mom, Candy, who dropped all the dough for the baby shower, so Eustace can't technically hold that against McDermott. But like that would stop her. Page Six reports that she's taking him to court next month over their child support dispute, saying he's in contempt of court for failing to make the payments for their son Jack. Court records show that McDermott is due in court on March 9.

While McDermott and Spelling's money troubles have been well-documented, Candy, who reportedly paid for the party, has plenty of cash from the death of her husband, TV mogul Aaron Spelling, who was reportedly worth $600 million when he died.

McDermott and Spelling, on the other hand, were sued by American Express late last year over more than $87,500 in unpaid bills, and had a lien placed on them in 2014 for $259,000 in unpaid taxes. Despite those highly publicized money woes, Spelling has continued to insist that her family is not struggling financially, even though she wrote in her 2013 book, Spelling It Like It Is, that they were.

"It was one chapter," she told People magazine. "I thought I was being relatable, talking about how celebrities go through financial struggles, too, we make mistakes, too."

