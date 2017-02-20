 
/

Angelina Jolie Stays Strong While Discussing Her Divorce From Brad Pitt

Allie Gemmill

Allie Gemmill

Image: Brian To/WENN.com
While promoting her newest film, Angelina Jolie gave a small insight into life without Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie is having a truly heartfelt time in Cambodia and for a couple of major reasons.

More: Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Release Their First Joint Statement Since the Split

While promoting her fifth film and directorial effort, First They Killed My Father, Jolie opened up about her split from Brad Pitt. Jolie, typically a private person, relinquished a few details about her life without her former partner of 12 years while discussing her film. Heartbreakingly, reports indicate that Jolie may still be feeling hurt by the entire process.

During an interview with BBC reporter Yalda Hakim, Hakim posed this question to Jolie about the split: "Your film is about family and loss. I understand this is a very sensitive issue. We know that an incident occurred which led to your separation, we also know you haven't said anything about this, but would you like to say something?"

Jolie appeared to not be eager to answer the question, as she allegedly took a moment to think before answering. "I don’t want to say very much about [the incident] except to say that it was a very difficult time and we are a family. And we’ll always be a family. And we’ll get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

More: Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie Have Come to a Temporary Decision Regarding Custody

It was all Jolie said on the matter, yet it would see that she has already said quite a lot. The announcement of her divorce from Pitt shocked fans and the details regarding the cause of the split invited even more shock. While allegations of Pitt's substance abuse and anger issues flooded the news, Jolie and her children retreated from the public eye to heal.

In January 2017, Pitt and Jolie released a joint statement in an effort to dispel rumors that the divorce proceedings were anything less than civil: "The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues. The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification."

More: Brad Pitt is Turning His Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie Even More Ugly

Upon seeing Jolie and her children enjoying their visit to Cambodia, celebrating Jolie's latest achievement while clearly happy in each other's company, something tells me that this family will be able to move on from the pain of the past and onto happier times.

