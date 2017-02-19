 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

John Oliver's Techno Number Is Exactly What Late Night Television Needs

Stephanie Gustafson

by

Passionate about dance, Stephanie's love of reality television and celebrity entertainment began with "Dancing with the Stars" and "So You Think You Can Dance." She has since discovered the wonders of the "Real Housewives," the Kardashia...

View Profile
Image: HBO
Print

John Oliver switches it up with a catchy techno song on Last Week Tonight

There are many things to love about Last Week Tonight: hard-hitting political commentary, British wit and outreach efforts related to issues highlighted on the show. Now, we can add catchy tunes to the list!

More: John Oliver Has a Great Plan For Educating President Trump

During the latest episode of Last Week Tonight, John Oliver continued to skewer Donald Trump for his administration's long, long list of shortcomings. Of particular interest was Trump's concerning relationship with Vladimir Putin, and why it's not really a good idea to be buddy-buddy with Russia these days.

John Oliver switches it up with a catchy techno song on Last Week Tonight
Image: HBO

Oliver's usual in-depth research and clever humor would have been more than enough to keep us informed and entertained, but he stepped it up with a hilarious musical number about Putin. And no, we're not talking about he typical Broadway-inspired performance we've seen on so many late night political shows. This time, Oliver and his team pulled out all the stops with techno music.Looking for something new to add to your workout playlist? Look no further — the latest John Oliver song is perfect!

More: John Oliver Is Mad As Hell at Credit Reporters

Oliver's techno masterpiece (named A Man Like Putin) included hilarious visual effects, lots of dancing and a surprisingly catchy melody. The lyrics included such memorable tidbits as, "A man like Putin only wants power, he'll fake a tape of your golden shower."

The song also offered a new reason why journalists such as Oliver best be wary during a Trump administration: "Critics like Oliver better run far, because he'll track you down and he'll shit on your car."

More: Why John Oliver Compared Schools to a Tyler Perry Movie

This is all part of Oliver's efforts to package information in a way that might actually make sense to Donald Trump and his ilk. Last week, it was all about short, easily digestible advertisements for cable news (where, as you may recall, Trump seems to obtain the majority of his often incorrect information). This week, song and dance is the preferred form of communication.

It's great to see John Oliver mixing things up. The world can use more silly techno music in these troubling times. We can't wait to see what John Oliver and the team at Last Week Tonight delivers next!

Would you like to see more musical numbers on Last Week Tonight? Comment and share your opinion below.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

John Oliver switches it up with a catchy techno song on Last Week Tonight
Image: ABC Family
Tagged in
john oliver last week tonight
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
15 Things to Know About Bobby Flay's Daughter, Sophie
Justin Bieber's 19 Biggest Mishaps (Including Punching a Fan)
HGTV Behind-the-Scenes: 16 Secrets About Some of Your Fave Home Improvement Shows
Britney Spears' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years — from Her Videos to the Red Carpet
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Meet the Future of Egg Freezing
  2. 3-D Printing Could Help Make Sex Ed More Accessible to Blind Students
  3. 9 of Your Most Pressing Dog Health Questions Answered
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started