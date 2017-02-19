 
Everyone Basically Hates Lifetime's Britney Spears Biopic

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Lifetime
Britney Ever After might officially be the worst biopic ever made

Lifetime's Britney Spears biopic was even more of a hot mess than Spears mid head shave.

More: NSYNC Is Reuniting, I Repeat, NSYNC Is Reuniting

It seems the only person who has yet to comment on the meme-worthy movie that was Lifetime's Britney Ever After is Britney Spears herself.

Everyone else on the planet, including some Hollywood A-listers, are still picking their mouths up off the floor after the biopic premiered last night.

First of all, the movie didn't secure any of the rights to Spears' music, which means there weren't any Britney songs in the Britney biopic. The time period was also a disaster with iPhones and flat screen TVs all over the place. The character portrayals were really off from Justin Timberlake to Spears herself. And the outfits didn't reflect any of Spears' iconic moments even a little bit.

More: Britney Spears' Emotional Letter to Her Sons Reminds Us of Her Darkest Days

Basically, the movie shouldn't have used Spears' name because it really had nothing to do with her or her life.

It's one thing to showcase a celebrity's rise to fame, her struggles and her eventual comeback. It's another to throw facts and realism out the window for the sake of some Hollywood story that is based in rumor and tabloid gossip. It's worse than distasteful. As some tweeters said above, it's so dirty that even viewers walked away feeling tarnished.

More: These Wild Britney Spears Moments Will Go Down in History

Lifetime should issue a personal apology to Spears and vow to never, ever show this thing on television again.

What did you think was the worst part of Britney Ever After?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: BritneySpearsVEVO
