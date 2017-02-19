Britney Ever After might officially be the worst biopic ever made

Image: Lifetime

Lifetime's Britney Spears biopic was even more of a hot mess than Spears mid head shave.

It seems the only person who has yet to comment on the meme-worthy movie that was Lifetime's Britney Ever After is Britney Spears herself.

Everyone else on the planet, including some Hollywood A-listers, are still picking their mouths up off the floor after the biopic premiered last night.

First of all, the movie didn't secure any of the rights to Spears' music, which means there weren't any Britney songs in the Britney biopic. The time period was also a disaster with iPhones and flat screen TVs all over the place. The character portrayals were really off from Justin Timberlake to Spears herself. And the outfits didn't reflect any of Spears' iconic moments even a little bit.

Basically, the movie shouldn't have used Spears' name because it really had nothing to do with her or her life.

Omg is anyone else watching #britneyeverafter?? "Get out the crackers because Joey is bringing the cheese" that's a direct quote!! — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

Who lit this movie #britneyeverafter and why does he hate women? — Sarah Michelle (@SarahMGellar) February 19, 2017

the only character in #BritneyEverAfter that was cast well was banana — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) February 19, 2017

Omg these accents tho I'm dying #britneyeverafter — Nicole Polizzi (@snooki) February 19, 2017

I knew this was gonna be inaccurate as soon as I saw the flat screen in Britney's first tour bus. #BritneyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/PixIx57jev — N. (@itsnereyda) February 19, 2017

I think lifetime could learn alot from the way that BET handled the New Edition biopic. This is disrespectful. #britneyeverafter — Janelle London (@LondonInAtlanta) February 19, 2017

mess #BritneyEverAfter was so bad that Twitter suspended the actress that played Britney's account pic.twitter.com/wch9W6xPWE — ‏ㅤ (@britneyvibes) February 19, 2017

It's one thing to showcase a celebrity's rise to fame, her struggles and her eventual comeback. It's another to throw facts and realism out the window for the sake of some Hollywood story that is based in rumor and tabloid gossip. It's worse than distasteful. As some tweeters said above, it's so dirty that even viewers walked away feeling tarnished.

Lifetime should issue a personal apology to Spears and vow to never, ever show this thing on television again.

What did you think was the worst part of Britney Ever After?

