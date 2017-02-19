It would be really great if Donald Trump would stop giving us so much fodder for internet memes

Image: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com

Oops, Donald Trump's administration did it again. Which, thanks to Britney Spears, is the perfect line to describe how the White House royally messed up yet another statement when Trump flat-out incorrectly stated that Sweden was the victim of a recent terror attack.

"We’ve got to keep our country safe," Trump said at a rally in Florida on Saturday. "You look at what’s happening in Germany. You look at what’s happening last night in Sweden. Sweden, who would believe this?"

Who would believe what? Last night in Sweden? Huh?

Yup, it's totally OK that you're confused, because so was the rest of the world. The last time Sweden had an official terrorist attack was 2010. It's still unclear what, exactly, Trump was talking about when he referenced Sweden, but the internet was quick to point out the folly.

Not even Chelsea Clinton could remain silent about this one, and she had probably one of the best comebacks to the president's statement.

What happened in Sweden Friday night? Did they catch the Bowling Green Massacre perpetrators? — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) February 19, 2017

In case you missed it, the Bowling Green Massacre is another Trump administration goof/lie. Kellyanne Conway used the "Bowling Green Massacre" to defend Trump's immigration ban. There never was a massacre at Bowling Green.

Former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt, believe it or not, was even more direct than Clinton, accusing Trump of drug use to explain his lack of knowledge about world news.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) February 19, 2017

Look, there's the fact that no one is perfect and then there's just flat-out making up facts to support an even more made-up story that terror abounds and the world is doomed. Fearmongering is not the way to create effective and lasting change. The only terror that seems to be abounding in our country right now is Trump's presidency thus far.

