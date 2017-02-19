Angelina Jolie's divorce comments shed new light on the truth behind the tabloids

Image: Brian To/WENN.com

Angelina Jolie went from the woman who wears blood around her neck to Hollywood humanitarian to the villain in her divorce with Brad Pitt and, somehow, all of these descriptions just end up feeling entirely unfair. They don't serve to showcase the real Jolie, which is a woman, I think, who hides behind the curtain of her fame, carefully showing the public little snippets when necessary to protect herself and her loved ones.

Such seems to be the case throughout her divorce with Brad Pitt. And, after being run through the mud for months following her divorce announcement, Jolie is finally opening up about the hardships she's faced and how she's handling the breakup.

"I don't want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time," a visibly emotional Jolie said in a new interview with BBC World News. "We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it."

She added, "My focus is my children, our children, and my focus is finding this way through. We are and forever will be a family. I am coping with finding a way through to make sure that this somehow makes us stronger and closer."

This is a common answer amongst those A-listers in the midst of divorce: The focus is on the kids. For Jolie, this seems to be the most genuine answer she could possibly give. Her focus ever since adopting Maddox, her first child, has been on her children. And she was a mother before she was with Pitt. He became an official part of the family only after Jolie had brought her two children, Maddox and Zahara, into her world.

Given this history with her children, it only makes sense that Jolie's description as "mom" seems the most apt.

"Right now, I'm going through a moment when just everybody's in my room," Jolie revealed in her BBC interview.

"Two hamsters, two dogs and two children at the moment. It's wonderful. But, usually, I just wake up trying to figure out who's going to get [the] dog out, who's going to start the pancakes and did anybody brush their teeth."

That vision of Jolie is hard to wrap my mind around for some reason. Probably because I still see her as the action hero of her Tomb Raider days. Yet, given everything we know about Jolie, the woman who enjoys spending her days tending to the needs of her family is probably more closer to the truth than anything people could ever write about in magazines. That woman wouldn't sell tabloids, and that's probably just how Jolie likes it.

