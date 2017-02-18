Tom Hiddleston reveals he played an elephant's leg in a school play Eddie Redmayne

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Everybody has to start somewhere, right? During an interview on The Graham Norton Show, Tom Hiddleston revealed he and Oscar winner Eddie Redmayne were in a play together back during their boarding school days.

Redmayne played the lead role in A Passage to India by E.M. Forster, while Hiddleston played the leg of an elephant Redmayne's character rode during the performance. Yes, seriously.

Hiddleston and Redmayne both attended Eton College, a boarding school for boys in the UK. Prince William was also one of their classmates.

"He was a great talent even then. He was the star. He was a huge star," Hiddleston said of Redmayne.

Hiddleston went on to say, "The great Eddie Redmayne, the now Oscar-winning Eddie Redmayne, was playing the female lead and in A Passage to India there's an expedition to this cultural landmark called the Marabar Caves by elephant. I'm delighted to reveal that I played the front right leg of the elephant that Eddie was riding on."

Confused as to how that worked? No worries. Hiddleston went on to explain the elephant's setup, saying, "We're holding a table with a cushion on top of it and also a table cloth to cover our faces, because our bodies are the elephant."

Hiddleston may not own an Oscar, yet, but he does now have a Golden Globe win under his belt. He received a Golden Globe this year for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in The Night Manager. The actor can next be scene starring opposite Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Thomas Mann and John C. Reilly in Kong: Skull Island, in theaters Mar. 10.

Check out Hiddleston's interview on The Graham Norton Show below.