 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Amy Duggar Tells a Shocking Story About Her Allegedly Abusive Father

Tiffany Taylor

by

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

View Profile
Image: Instagram/Amy Duggar
Print

Amy Duggar says that her father was the family member who allegedly abused her

Amy Duggar, the niece of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has said in the past she had a difficult childhood that involved abuse. Now, she's finally revealing that her father was her abuser.

In a teaser for an episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Duggar alleges that her father physically abused her, saying, "He picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling."

More: Marriage Boot Camp's Dillon King ditches Amy Duggar for a new dance partner

Another teaser clip shows Duggar doing a role play exercise with Dr. Ish Major, reenacting an experience she had with her allegedly abusive father. Duggar said in the clip, "I can't do it... I'm done. Get me out of here."

Duggar went on to reveal, "I've already forgiven my dad for the things that have happened in the past and I just feel like, why go there? Like why do you wanna go there?"

More: Amy Duggar fires back at divorce rumors with the sweetest holiday pic

However, the Marriage Boot Camp team seems to disagree. They believe coming to terms with her past and learning how to deal with her anger will strengthen her relationship with her husband, Dillon King.

"Amy's coping mechanism is to pretend that everything is always happy in her world," Dr. Venus Nicolino said in a clip. "It's how she blocks out the trauma she faced in her childhood."

"The problem with that is that it's impossible to keep up the appearance of perfection," Dr. Ish Major said.

"Amy has been scratching the surface of telling Dillion that sometimes, he hurts her," Nicolino said. "But she swallows a lot of her anger."

"She does," Major said. "And when you hide anger from your partner, you end up resenting them."

More: Amy Duggar reveals the physical abuse in her past

Duggar also detailed the confrontation that lead up to her father allegedly grabbing her throat.

"My dad was like, 'Did you brush your teeth?' And I was like, 'Yeah daddy.' And he was like, 'No you didn't.' And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling," Duggar said in the teaser. "He was like, 'You will brush your teeth.'"

This is the first time Duggar has named her abuser.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Amy Duggar says that her father was the family member who allegedly abused her
Image: TLC
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
15 Things to Know About Bobby Flay's Daughter, Sophie
Justin Bieber's 19 Biggest Mishaps (Including Punching a Fan)
HGTV Behind-the-Scenes: 16 Secrets About Some of Your Fave Home Improvement Shows
Britney Spears' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years — from Her Videos to the Red Carpet
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Meet the Future of Egg Freezing
  2. 3-D Printing Could Help Make Sex Ed More Accessible to Blind Students
  3. 9 of Your Most Pressing Dog Health Questions Answered
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started