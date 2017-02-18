Amy Duggar says that her father was the family member who allegedly abused her

Tiffany Taylor is a host, writer and producer living in Los Angeles. You can also catch her working as a host for ClevverTV. Previously, Tiffany worked as a reporter for AOL's Cambio.com. She graduated from the University of Southern Cal...

Image: Instagram/Amy Duggar

Print

Amy Duggar, the niece of 19 Kids and Counting stars Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, has said in the past she had a difficult childhood that involved abuse. Now, she's finally revealing that her father was her abuser.

In a teaser for an episode of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars, Duggar alleges that her father physically abused her, saying, "He picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling."

More: Marriage Boot Camp's Dillon King ditches Amy Duggar for a new dance partner

Another teaser clip shows Duggar doing a role play exercise with Dr. Ish Major, reenacting an experience she had with her allegedly abusive father. Duggar said in the clip, "I can't do it... I'm done. Get me out of here."

Duggar went on to reveal, "I've already forgiven my dad for the things that have happened in the past and I just feel like, why go there? Like why do you wanna go there?"

More: Amy Duggar fires back at divorce rumors with the sweetest holiday pic

However, the Marriage Boot Camp team seems to disagree. They believe coming to terms with her past and learning how to deal with her anger will strengthen her relationship with her husband, Dillon King.

"Amy's coping mechanism is to pretend that everything is always happy in her world," Dr. Venus Nicolino said in a clip. "It's how she blocks out the trauma she faced in her childhood."

"The problem with that is that it's impossible to keep up the appearance of perfection," Dr. Ish Major said.

"Amy has been scratching the surface of telling Dillion that sometimes, he hurts her," Nicolino said. "But she swallows a lot of her anger."

"She does," Major said. "And when you hide anger from your partner, you end up resenting them."

More: Amy Duggar reveals the physical abuse in her past

Duggar also detailed the confrontation that lead up to her father allegedly grabbing her throat.

"My dad was like, 'Did you brush your teeth?' And I was like, 'Yeah daddy.' And he was like, 'No you didn't.' And he picked me up by my throat, all the way up to the ceiling," Duggar said in the teaser. "He was like, 'You will brush your teeth.'"

This is the first time Duggar has named her abuser.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.