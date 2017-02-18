Dateline's interviews with Making a Murderer key players were met with heavy skepticism from viewers

Sarah Aswell is a freelance humor writer who lives in Missoula, Montana, with her husband and two kids. Her words have appeared in places like The New Yorker, McSweeney’s, The Hairpin, and more.

Just over a year ago, Netflix released the 10-episode true crime documentary series Making a Murderer, which had millions of viewers wondering who really murdered Teresa Halbach in rural Manitowoc County, Wisconsin in 2005. While many were conflicted about whether the two men convicted of the crime, Steven Avery and Brendan Dassey, were truly guilty, almost everyone agreed that the investigation and trial were deeply flawed at best.

Last night, Dateline NBC aired a new special “Return to Manitowoc County” that reviewed the case and shared three new interviews that shed more light on what happened during the case and what has transpired since, giving a voice to a few characters from the series who didn't give interviews to the filmmakers. Let's take a look at the new information that they shared.

Tom Fassbender: "I feel it was a real confession"



Co-lead investigator Tom Fassbender gave his first televised interview, and he used it to defend his actions during the investigation, especially his extremely controversial interrogation of Dassey in which he pressures a mentally delayed teenager to confess to assisting with Halbach's murder.

Fassbender told Dateline, “It’s easy to armchair quarterback. We didn’t try to manipulate Brendan. We just tried to get at the truth. And I don’t believe it was a false confession. Are there parts of it that he may have not done, I don’t know.” He continued: “I legitimately was concerned for him. That wasn’t staged. That wasn’t strategy”.

When asked about Dassey's recent release that came about after Making a Murderer aired, Fassbender said he had mixed emotions, though he still believes that the Dassey was involved with the murder.

Finally, Fassbender also stated that he does not believe anything was planted during the investigation and that no mistakes were made by anyone involved.

Viewers at home sounded off against the investigator's arguments and were skeptical of his side of the story.

If #TomFassbender doesn't know how to alter his #interrogation methods depending on IQ/age/etc, then he probably shouldn't be interrogating. — Sarah Mac (@sarahmac34) February 18, 2017

@lifeafterten @DatelineNBC If he truly believes that was a true confession Tom Fassbender needs to get out of law enforcement. SMH — Lisa (@Lis5718) February 17, 2017

Len Kachinsky: "That was really a mistake"

One of the most memorable people from Making a Murderer was Dassey's defense attorney, Len Kachinsky – and it's not for good reasons. Many believe that the awkward, bumbling lawyer's many errors during the investigation and trial landed Dassey in prison. But on Dateline, Kachinsky reiterated what he's stated in past interviews: that although it was a big mistake to let his client talk to the police alone and without legal representation, his ineptitude did not directly affect the verdict.

Nope, viewers weren't buying it.

Len Kachinsky... he's at the bottom of the barrel with Ken Kratz. #Dateline pic.twitter.com/n9Vwy96lmG — sarah holmes (@babysarah80) February 18, 2017

Let us pray that next time we need a public defender, Kachinsky doesn't walk in the room.

Ken Kratz: "Avery planned this event the very first day he went to prison"



Perhaps the biggest villain of Making a Murderer was Manitowoc County district attorney Ken Kratz, who came off throughout the series as an unlikable and obtuse prosecutor who stood in the way of justice, whether or not Steven Avery was guilty. On Dateline, the soft-spoken man was busy promoting his soon-to-be-released book, Avery, which he says tells his side of the story. He still believes that both men are guilty, and that Avery is a psychopath whose hatred of women led him to plan Halbach's murder long before it happened. He said, "I'm hoping this book will change the narrative."

Dateline also spoke to Kratz about the controversy that surrounded him two years after the case, when he was accused of sending sexually suggestive text messages to a domestic violence victim. Kratz said that his book covers the incident, which led to his resignation, and he admits to struggling with prescription drugs and sex addiction in the past. The episode concludes with a few shots of Kratz and his new girlfriend, along with Kratz' insistence that despite the new book, he is moving on with life.

Why is anyone giving Ken Kratz a platform? He was found to be dirty, a liar and a sexual predator! #Dateline #MakingAMurderer — Robin Romig (@RobinRomig) February 18, 2017

Please let me know when Ken Kratz's birthday is so I can be sure not to send him a thoughtful gift.#MakingAMurderer — Dreamy Dean Strang (@FauxStrang) February 2, 2017

While the Dateline episode shed new light on how the case developed, what some of the main players were thinking, and how Avery's current case for a retrial is developing, it certainly did not answer many of the lingering questions that continue to remain 12 years after the murder. New evidence, Avery's new attorney said, will come to light soon and may help everyone make sense of what has taken place, in terms of the murder, the investigation, and the initial trial. At the same time, Netflix confirmed in December that Making a Murderer Season 2 is in the works.



Did the three new interviews change your opinion about the Steve Avery murder case? Share your thoughts in the comments.

