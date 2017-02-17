For a solid year we all thought Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck would rekindle their relationship, but that's over

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Remember two years ago when Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck announced that they were getting divorce, shattering all of our hearts into a million pieces? And remember when they didn't really do anything after that, sparking hope that they might stay together and giving us all another chance to believe love was real?

Yeah, that's all over now — Garner is about to officially file for divorce, sources say. Unless they're going to pull a Patrick Dempsey and file for divorce before they reconcile, it's all over for one of the greatest Hollywood power couples of all time.

One source told Us Weekly that Affleck has officially moved out of the house they used to share together with their three children. Another source added, "No matter what happens, Ben and Jen are committed to raising their family as one unit and will continue to do so as it has worked for them. They are both committed to their family."

Further dashing our hopes that these two kids might pull through, there's news that they were actually on the rocks for years before they separated in 2015. They were in couple's therapy, which wasn't working, when their third baby was born.

"They were going to divorce when Sam was born, but you know how it is — baby comes and solves the issues for a bit, but it's just a Band-Aid. It hasn't been working for ages," an insider said. "Ben truly wanted his idea of family life and the idea of family he had growing up in Boston, so he stayed in it longer than he wanted to because of the kids and the idea of family. But he couldn't save it."

