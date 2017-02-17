Flip or Flop fans missed the real point of Christina El Moussa's shady-as-hell Instagram post

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Christina El Moussa may have underestimated how crazy Flip Or Flop fans can get about the show (or maybe she just likes to mess with them, and if that's the case, I may actually like her), because an Instagram post that really was pretty innocuous sent them all into a rabid tizzy this week.

The post in question was just a group shot of Christina hanging with the Flip Or Flop crew, alongside a message thanking them for all their hard work on the series.

I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny... all around amazing guys... filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I each and every one of you. @hgtv A post shared by Christina El Moussa (@christinaelmoussa) on Feb 15, 2017 at 2:56pm PST

"I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny... all around amazing guys... filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I [heart] each and every one of you," she wrote. Aww, that's a sweet message.

The wording, though, was maybe not Christina's best choice. It does kind of sound like she's saying goodbye to the show's crew, and that's how a lot of her followers took it. Complete, all-consuming panic ensued, because a world without Flip Or Flop is not a world any of these people want to live in.

But while Christina's followers were filling her comments section with crying emojis, they were missing the real point of this post: She is shading the everliving shit out of her soon-to-be-ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Read the post again. See that part where she says that filming seven seasons has been a breeze? SEVEN? Flip Or Flop season 8 just premiered, fam. Season 8. What she's actually saying here is that the show was all fun and easy until now, and the divorce is ruining everything. You're welcome for that quality piece of detective work.

