 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Christina El Moussa Sends Fan in a Panic About the Future of Flip or Flop

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

View Profile
Image: Sylvain Gaboury/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Print

Flip or Flop fans missed the real point of Christina El Moussa's shady-as-hell Instagram post

Christina El Moussa may have underestimated how crazy Flip Or Flop fans can get about the show (or maybe she just likes to mess with them, and if that's the case, I may actually like her), because an Instagram post that really was pretty innocuous sent them all into a rabid tizzy this week.

More: Finally, Photos of Christina El Moussa and Her Boyfriend Gary Anderson

The post in question was just a group shot of Christina hanging with the Flip Or Flop crew, alongside a message thanking them for all their hard work on the series.

"I've never met a group of more positive, fun-loving, funny... all around amazing guys... filming 7 seasons of #FlipOrFlop has been a breeze because of them. I [heart] each and every one of you," she wrote. Aww, that's a sweet message.

More: Christina El Moussa Reportedly Verbally Attacked by Tarek on Flip or Flop Set

The wording, though, was maybe not Christina's best choice. It does kind of sound like she's saying goodbye to the show's crew, and that's how a lot of her followers took it. Complete, all-consuming panic ensued, because a world without Flip Or Flop is not a world any of these people want to live in.

But while Christina's followers were filling her comments section with crying emojis, they were missing the real point of this post: She is shading the everliving shit out of her soon-to-be-ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Read the post again. See that part where she says that filming seven seasons has been a breeze? SEVEN? Flip Or Flop season 8 just premiered, fam. Season 8. What she's actually saying here is that the show was all fun and easy until now, and the divorce is ruining everything. You're welcome for that quality piece of detective work.

More: Christina El Moussa Will Play Nice with Tarek On Air Because She Has an End Goal

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Flip or Flop fans missed the real point of Christina El Moussa's shady-as-hell Instagram post
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
HGTV Behind-the-Scenes: 16 Secrets About Some of Your Fave Home Improvement Shows
Britney Spears' Most Iconic Looks Through the Years — from Her Videos to the Carpet
The Oscars 2017 Presenters List Alone Will Get You Pumped for the Show
A Photographic Journey Through the Amazing Life of Princess Diana
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. Don't Freak Out — Starbucks Is Adding Ice Cream to Its Menu
  2. Women Don't Want More Sex — They Want Better Sex
  3. How to Dry Your Hair Fast When It's Cold Outside
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started