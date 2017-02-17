Top Chef's John Tesar talks Brooke Williamson, Sheldon Simeon and, of course, Katsuji Tanabe

To start, it must be said that there are spoilers ahead, don't read ahead unless you watched last night's episode, blah blah blah. OK, now that that's out of the way... let's talk about Brooke Williamson's comeback! Come on; of course we all knew she'd dominate Last Chance Kitchen and join the three remaining cheftestants in Guadalajara. And when she did, she not only won the Quickfire Challenge, but she also made probably the best strategic move of her entire Top Chef career: pair up John Tesar with Katsuji Tanabe for the Elimination Challenge.
Brooke is a savage putting Katsuji with John. She is STILL a better chef than John, too. #TopChef— Alexa Datuin (@alexa_datuin) February 17, 2017
That's right, you guys — our favorite dysfunctional couple reunited and it did not disappoint. Because, really, the entire time we were all wondering if Tanabe would sabotage Tesar.
Katsuji: *ur a professional don't sabotage him*
Katsuji is like *glare muthafucka* watch yo self! I dont blame him tbh. #TopChef—ℳℰᎶᎯℕ(@meganNwalsh) February 17, 2017
John: theres no1 in this room who wants to win more than Katsuji. if i let him down, i let both of us down"— Ry Ryan (@_RyRyan) February 17, 2017
katsuji: "fuck you"
And the best Tanabe moment? When he basically predicted Tesar would be going home.
WOW I didnt realize @KatsujiTanabe was freaking Nostradamus YAY go @ChefBrookeW #TopChef pic.twitter.com/Acg8Yo6gz1— Tom Gilmartin (@gilmartin_tom) February 17, 2017
Yep, Tesar went home. I'm not about to put this off any longer; let's get to what Tesar had to say about the elimination, Tanabe and this season.
John Tesar: Yes, I was. I don’t think I should have gone home last night, and I stand behind my dish and my drink, but that’s the way the Top Chef cookie crumbles.
JT: I love all the judges on the show, especially Gail Simmons. I find her to be very sweet and honest. Tom [Colicchio] is an amazing person and even more amazing as a chef. You have to respect his opinion. He can be sarcastic at times but he makes me laugh. Padma [Lakshmi] by far is the most intimidating because of those incredibly intense model stares, and she is the one that tells you to pack your knives and go home.
JT: I’m always rooting for Sheldon [Simeon]; I’m one of his biggest fans. I’m also very fond of Brooke [Williamson] and Shirley [Chung]. I’m really afraid of Brooke, but Sheldon is my man.
JT: The three that are left, I’ve thought from day one were the ones to beat this season and also the most talented.
JT: Katsuji and I clashed, but we also became friends. From conflict also comes friendship.
JT: How nice I really was behind the scenes and how much shit I took from Katsuji every day. I’m actually nicer than I was on the show.
SK: Who do you think deserved to go home on last night’s episode?
JT: I’m a chef on the show not a judge, so I have my personal feelings. However, I respect the decision of the judges despite my personal feelings. I really don’t think I should have gone home. C'est la vie.
JT: The best experience was being able to do the show again. I would go back and be a judge or be on all-stars.
JT: For me the clock is always the biggest challenge. I don’t like to do things that quickly or under pressure, I like to take my time be meticulous and think them through. Cooking under time constraints often makes me nervous
JT: Sheldon is my favorite of all time. He’s super talented and super sweet and has a bit of sunshine around him at all times. He helped me through some emotional times during the show. Both as a fan and as a contestant, Sheldon is by far my favorite, and I especially love his kids.
