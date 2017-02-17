 
/

Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly 'Horrified' by Images Found on Ex's Computer

Christina Marfice

Lisa Marie Presley's divorce intensifies as daughters are held in protective custody

Lisa Marie Presley's divorce, which has been pretty quiet so far, is suddenly turning ugly.

More: Lisa Marie Presley’s Divorce Could Expose Scary Details from her Marriage

Presley quietly filed for divorce last year from her fourth husband, musician Michael Lockwood, after 10 years of marriage. The filing was pretty abrupt, and they still haven't finalized their split — Lockwood is claiming rights to Presley's share of the $300 million estate left to the family by her late father, Elvis Presley.

Now, though, court papers reportedly say Presley found "indecent" photos and videos on what she says is Lockwood's computer, and that 80 of his devices have been seized by Beverly Hills police. Reports say it was Presley who discovered the photos and videos and called the police.

More: Elvis Presley talks love and family in lost interview

"I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach," Presley said in court filings. "My understanding is that Tennessee law enforcement is also conducting an investigation related to the photos and videos that I discovered, I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these un-analyzed devices."

TMZ reports that the content found was enough for child protective services to take the couple's 8-year-old twin girls away from both parents. Reportedly, the girls are in protective custody and will stay there at least until a court hearing, scheduled for March.

According to the Daily Mail, Lockwood is still being allowed supervised visitation with the twins, whose two nannies accompany them on visits to see their father. Lockwood has posted on social media about his visits with the girls.

More: Lisa Marie Presley's Divorce Was So Messy, It Reportedly Drove Her to Rehab

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

