Just because Lawson Bates is a reality star, doesn't make his singing career an instant success

Image: UPtv

Print

The surprising truth: Being a reality star doesn't mean you get to be a star in any other arena you choose. Lawson Bates is learning that the hard way on Bringing Up Bates.

More: Another Bates Family Member Is Officially Courting

The guy is an insanely talented artist, from writing his own songs to playing the guitar to singing and performing. But he is still grinding and putting in the work, just like anyone else who wants to make it big.

Tonight's episode showcased some of the bumps in the roads along the way for Lawson as he prepared for a concert and his subsequent tour. And there have definitely been some bumps.

Lawson was playing stage manager while also trying to prep for his concert, and the results were just, well, rough. The iPads were glitchy, which meant ticket sales were a disaster. Some of the members of his band showed up late so the group didn't get a good sound check. And maybe worst of all, poor Lawson forgot the lyrics to one of his own songs.

Surprisingly, though, the whole concert was still an overall success. Mostly because of Lawson and his knack for keeping it positive instead of crumbling into a heap on the stage like I probably would have done.

"I've been doing a lot of performing over the past year. Mess ups happen," Lawson explained after the face to the cameras. "But taking it light and watching people's reactions, making sure they're enjoying themselves, I think is a lot more important than perfection."

More: Check Out Bringing Up Bates' Whitney and Erin Bates' Post-Baby Bodies

You know a Bates family event was ultimately a success if Gil Bates cries and boy did that guy bawl his eyes out during the show. Gotta love him! Even Kelly Jo Bates shed a tear or two!

Despite the mishaps, Lawson's career is definitely on the rise. Just a few weeks ago, he did an interview about his career with Fox News in which he discussed keeping strong values in all of his songs.

"[My songs are about] faith, values and standing up for what's right," he told the outlet. "I feel like a lot of my faith is weaved into my album and that has a place in country music."

It's Lawson's passion that makes him an easy hero in this success story. I have a good feeling we'll be seeing a lot more of Lawson in the upcoming years.

More: Screw Tinder — Let's Give Bringing Up Bates Courtships a Try

Before you go, check out our slideshow below