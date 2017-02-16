This *NSYNC news is worth all of the fangirling forever and ever

Image: Chris Connor/WENN

The goatees, the frosted tips and the coordinated outfits might be gone forever, but that doesn't mean *NSYNC doesn't still know how to make our dreams come true.

There is an *NSYNC reunion happening, which means half of America just resorted to their preteen state of mind. If you're like me, you simply cannot handle the grandeur of this news.

Lance Bass dished on the details during an interview on Entertainment Tonight. Bless him.

"We’re coming out with a really cool vinyl edition of our Christmas album because it’s coming up on the 20 years of that [1998 'Home for Christmas']" he explained. "And then we’re going to be getting our star on the [Hollywood] Walk of Fame this year at some point."

Which means there's not one but two potential *NSYNC reunions in 2017.

The only thing that could make this news better is if Bass said the duo was going to release new music for the anniversary. Or, you know, sing something at their Walk of Fame ceremony.

The downside to this news is that Bass did leave his comments open-ended and filled with loopholes in case things happen to fall through.

"We’re terrible at planning things... We’re five guys, so for us to make a decision about anything is really hard, so we just need to do it. So hopefully maybe around Christmas time," he said. "It’ll be fun to see everybody again."

I don't care what anyone says, news that Bass, Justin Timberlake, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone and JC Chasez are all going to be shoulder to shoulder once again makes 2017 leaps and bounds better than 2016 already.

