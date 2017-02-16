Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence apparently just couldn't stand being apart

Image: WENN

Print

February really is the month of love!

After nearly a decade of being apart, Cheryl Burke and Matthew Lawrence have found their way back to one another.

More: DWTS' Cheryl Burke Low-Key Dissed Ryan Lochte's Current Dance Skills

Burke seemingly made the relationship Instagram official when she shared a cute picture with Lawrence last week.

#reunitedanditfeelssogood @themattlawrence A post shared by Cheryl Burke (@cherylburke) on Feb 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PST

Burke captioned the photo with the hashtag #reunitedanditfeelssogood.

Plus you know what bunnies mean. No, just kidding, neither do I, but they do look adorable.

Of course, with a pic like that they could just be good friends. But wait, there's more. And they are so not just friends.

More: DWTS May Bring Back An Old Fan Favorite for The New Season

E! News reports Lawrence sent Burke flowers for Valentine's Day. They also started following each other on Instagram and have been sharing snaps of one another on their Snapchat stories, including one where Burke asked her followers, "Should I be worried?" with a pic of Lawrence cuddling her pet pooch on the couch.

The duo initially met all the way back in 2006, when Lawrence's brother, Joey, was a contestant on Dancing with the Stars while Burke served as a pro on the show. They started dating in 2007 for about a year before breaking up in early 2008. While they were dating, Lawrence was so committed to the relationship that he even went on the DWTS tour with Burke.

More: DWTS' Cheryl Burke Makes Heartbreaking Confession About Child Sexual Abuse

Clearly, love was not the problem for these two, though it's unclear what drove them to break up back in the day. Maybe the second time will be the charm.

Are you a fan of the Cheryl Burke, Matthew Lawrence reunion?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.