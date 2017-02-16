All Emma Watson needs to get our attention is her face and an iPad

Image: WENN.com

Emma Watson tried out a new way to connect with New York commuters this week by offering life advice for the awesome price of just $2.

Watson wasn't there in person, though. She had writer Derek Blasberg helping her out by setting up an iPad with Watson appearing via live video feed on a mobile stand that read, "Advice from Emma Watson $2."

If you could ask Watson anything for the low price of just $2 while on your way to work, what would you ask?

I'd probably want to know her advice for getting involved in women's philanthropic initiatives. Or I'd be feeling greedy that day, and I'd just want to know the secret of her success.