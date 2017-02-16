All Emma Watson needs to get our attention is her face and an iPad

Emma Watson tried out a new way to connect with New York commuters this week by offering life advice for the awesome price of just $2.
Watson wasn't there in person, though. She had writer Derek Blasberg helping her out by setting up an iPad with Watson appearing via live video feed on a mobile stand that read, "Advice from Emma Watson $2."
If you could ask Watson anything for the low price of just $2 while on your way to work, what would you ask?
I'd probably want to know her advice for getting involved in women's philanthropic initiatives. Or I'd be feeling greedy that day, and I'd just want to know the secret of her success.
derek is at grand central with emma giving advise for $2 through an ipad wtf this is the woman i stan i'm crying @emmawatson @derekblasberg pic.twitter.com/nQTEFi3Hlq— hope
TimeOutNewYork: Emma Watson was giving advice for $2 in Grand Central this week: https://t.co/lPsMTO3TUf pic.twitter.com/eEAbJjvOyB— MaxMall.in (@MaxMallDotin) February 16, 2017
@EmmaWatson giving out $2 advice @GrandCentralNYC. Wanted to ask her: Any last minute advice for a #ValentinesDay present for @megseils? pic.twitter.com/uCSmmacXC1— Darren S (@D_Seils) February 15, 2017
No word yet why, exactly, Watson was offering her advice, but the sessions were all filmed. And it's Watson, so let's just go ahead and assume that her iPad advice will be used for some inspiring project that we'll all end up feeling grateful to have experienced.
People suggests the experiment could have something to do with Watson's upcoming film The Circle, which explores the dark side of our digital world.
It could also be that maybe Watson was just waiting for someone to say, "Show me the Beast," since her new movie Beauty and the Beast will be released March 17. An iPad could be like a modern vision of that cursed mirror in the movie, am I right?
