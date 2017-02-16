Kesha released Dr. Luke's emails and it's not looking good for him

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com

Print

Kesha may have dropped her California lawsuit accusing producer Dr. Luke of sexually assaulting her, but she's still fighting to "be free from her abuser and rebuild her physical, emotional, and mental health," according to papers filed by her attorney this week, begging a judge to release her from her contract with Sony so she can get away from Dr. Luke.

More: Judge Who Ruled Against Kesha Had a Huge Conflict of Interest With the Case

Along with those papers were copies of emails in which Dr. Luke and Kesha's manager, Monica Cornia, insulted her weight and alluded to the crazy diets they tried to force her to maintain. Dr. Luke wrote that songwriters were "reluctant to give Kesha their songs" because of her weight and called her out for having some turkey when she was supposed to be on a liquid diet.

"There have been many times we have all witnessed her breaking her diet plan. This particular time — it happened to be diet coke and turkey while on an all juice fast," Dr. Luke wrote. Cornia shot back that Kesha is "a human and not a machine. If she were a machine that would be way cool and we could do whatever we want."

More: We May Be Hearing Some New Music From Kesha a Lot Sooner Than Expected

Seriously? A juice fast is a dangerous and unhealthy way to lose weight. And while diet soda is far from healthy, criticizing Kesha for eating some turkey, which is a lean, healthy source of protein, is some real gaslighting behavior. And wishing that she were a robot so they could "do whatever [they] want?" That kind of creepy desire for control isn't helping Dr. Luke's case as he continues to deny that he physically, sexually and mentally abused Kesha.

Still, his lawyer responded, claiming that the emails were taken out of context.

"Kesha and her attorneys continue to mislead by refusing to disclose the larger record of evidence showing the bad faith of Kesha Sebert and her representatives, which is greatly damaging to them. It also shows the tremendous support that Dr. Luke provided Kesha regarding artistic and personal issues, including Kesha's own concerns over her weight," his lawyer wrote in a statement. "Rather than agree to a thorough disclosure, Kesha and her representatives improperly publicized, without court permission, three out-of-context emails, which do not present the full picture regarding the events they concern. Dr. Luke looks forward to full vindication in court."

More: Kesha is Back, and This Time There Is Really No Stopping Her

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.