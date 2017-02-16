Kelly Ripa's never asked Regis Philbin to co-host Live! and he's got feelings about it

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Who would win in a fight: Kelly Ripa or Regis Philbin? Ripa is a lot younger, but Philbin looks pretty wily. Don't put anything past him.

Anyway, it's probably not likely that Philbin and Ripa will ever get in an actual, physical catfight, but don't write it off completely — Philbin just revealed that they've been quietly hating on each other for the better part of a decade.

During an interview on Larry King Now, Philbin dropped the bombshell that Ripa has refused to even speak to him since he quit Live! in 2011. Apparently, she was "very offended" that he was leaving the show, even though he did it for reasons that had nothing to do with her (and left Live! in her incredibly capable hands).

"She got very offended when I left. She thought I was leaving because of her," Philbin explained. "I was leaving because I was getting older and it was not right for me anymore."

He added, "Yeah, I think so," when asked if he thought Ripa took it personally that he moved on from Live!, which is kind of also what she did when Michael Strahan left the show, so maybe there's a theme here.

King then asked Philbin if he and Ripa have kept in touch since he left the show six years ago, and he answered, "Not really, no."

Apparently, 85-year-old TV veteran Philbin is a little miffed that he's never been asked to guest co-host, even as Ripa has hosted a revolving door of guests since Strahan's departure last year.

"Never once did they ask me to go back [on the show]," he said.

