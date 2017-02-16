7 things to know about Halima Aden, the Yeezy model from Kanye's NYFW show turning heads everywhere

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: Halima Aden/Instagram

Print

There's someone at the Yeezy Season 5 show at the 2017 New York Fashion Week that's making waves and no, it's not Kanye West.

More: Kris Jenner Discusses Kanye West's Fashion Line and Inconvenient Requests

Rather, it's one of West's models, Halima Aden. Aden walked in the Yeezy Season 5 and she turned heads for more than one good reason. Aden is the first hijab-wearing model for Yeezy. She is breaking barriers and stigmas like a flippin' whiz kid and she is only 19-years-old. Can you believe this? But the Yeezy accomplishment is just one of the many amazing things this young woman, activist, model, and possible future leader of the free world should be known for. Aden is an intriguing woman indeed.

-

Halima aden, 19 y/o and first muslim model with hijab at yeazy season 5 .#YeezySeason5



- pic.twitter.com/xD0XgpR6jZ — Nawaf (@nwafsaleem) February 16, 2017

More: We're Still Thinking About the Disaster That was Kanye's NYFW Show

1. She was born in a refugee camp.

LA A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Dec 17, 2016 at 5:47pm PST

In a recent profile for Vogue, we learned that Aden was born in a Kenya refugee camp. Additionally, Aden is a first generation Somali-American and is currently a freshman at St. Cloud University in Minnesota. Between being a (presumably) ace college student and modeling, I'd say Aden is killing the game right now.

2. She competed to become Ms. Minnesota

Halima Aden,19-yearold Somali-American woman became the first contestant in history to wear a hijab during the Miss Minnesota beauty pageant pic.twitter.com/sQvOPxRS6w — Η α β ι β α (@Habiba_Kim) January 22, 2017

Oh yeah, did I mention that she is also a former beauty pageant contestant? Aden made headlines for becoming the first hijab-wearing woman — Are you sensing a trend? — to compete for Ms. Minnesota in 2016. Aden competed against 45 other women and, while she did not win, she did break down some barriers. Most important of these was giving a voice to Muslim women's beauty and how it can present itself in the beauty pageant circuit.

3. She is politically active and aware

Throwback to #eid A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Jul 10, 2016 at 11:14am PDT

Aden is no slouch or glassy-eyed Millenial when it comes to voicing her opinions. On her Instagram, Aden has posted a few photos in support of various issues: her support for Syrian refugees, her support for #NoDAPL and the promotion of International Day of Peace. I think it could be fair to say that Aden's rising star in the modeling industry will afford her a platform to speak up for the causes she believes in; I'm certainly interested in hearing more from her.

4. She recently signed with IMG Models & she made history doing so

Consider this another major barrier broken: Aden became the first hijab-wearing woman to be signed with IMG Models. With any luck, we'll be able to say Aden got the ball rolling when it came to seeing more hijab-wearing Muslim women getting signed to modeling agencies.

5. She wears braces

My rock A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Jul 14, 2016 at 7:32pm PDT

Let's pause for a moment of sweetness: Aden wears braces! But obviously she not letting that stop her from smiling (which is what happened to me when I wore braces) and instead shows them off. They're part of what makes her beautiful and what helps reshape what society perceives as beautiful, too.

6. Her hijab is a part of her, but it doesn't define her

Selfie- central A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Aug 8, 2016 at 4:10am PDT

At this point, you've probably sensed that there's a trend for Aden's newfound fame, and it's that her hijab has become a factor in her fame. Let's correct that matter: She may be the first woman to get signed to IMG Models or walk in a Yeezy fashion show who also wears a hijab, but that is not the only reason to take note. She is using her position and circumstances to create conversations and pave the way for other women. Iconic.

7. She wants to change society's perceptions of Muslim women

Amazing what a good role model can do for you . A post shared by Halima Aden (@kinglimaa) on Oct 5, 2016 at 8:50pm PDT

Aden bringing awareness to the belief that Muslim women are just as beautiful and worthy or praise as women in other religious communities and communities of color. She is managing to do this through her ascent to the top in the modeling world. In the aforementioned Vogue profile, Aden stated that, "My goal is to send a message to Muslim women and young women everywhere that it’s okay to break stereotypes and be yourself. Always stay true to who you are — barriers can and will be broken!" Yes, queen.

More: Acid-Attack Survivor Reshma Qureshi Just Walked in NYFW

But the most important thing to know? She's beautiful, inside and out. I mean, can you even? Because I can't.