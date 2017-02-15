 
About us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

14614 North Kierland Boulevard S150

Scottsdale, AZ 85254

Phone: (480) 237-7100

Contact: corporate.sheknows.com

© Copyright 2003-2017 SheKnows, LLC.

All Rights Reserved.

Start writing
Share this Story
CopyCopied!
Print
What would you like to know? Search results for:
/

Apparently No One Wanted To Sit Next to Tiffany Trump at NYFW

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Rob Rich/WENN.com
Print

Tiffany Trump is reportedly paying for the sins of her father at New York Fashion Week

Tiffany Trump doesn't deserve to be ostracized from the fashion community just because her father is making decisions people disagree with. But that's apparently exactly what happened at New York Fashion Week last weekend.

More: Rosie O'Donnell's Poem About Ivanka Trump Is Actually Really Powerful

Fellow fashionistas reportedly avoided Trump like the plague so much so that seats in the front row at the Philipp Plein show were left vacant because no one wanted to sit near her.

I'm all for a good peaceful protest, and I disagree with Trump's recent actions just as much as anyone else who reads the paper. But I don't agree with taking out our collective frustrations on Trump's daughter, who has absolutely no control over what her father says or does. She also has no decision making power whatsoever within the White House. So grow up, people!

More: 7 Women Donald Trump Has Tried (& Failed) to Silence Since Becoming President

Luckily, it doesn't appear all the hate stole Trump's thunder. She and her boyfriend rocked their way through NYFW with pictures along the way.

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

Trump also responded with a thank you for Whoopi Goldberg, who defended Trump amongst all the fashion week hate.

More: Oprah Winfrey Might Actually Have A Plan to Take Donald Trump Down

"You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you," Goldberg said on Wednesday morning's episode of The View. "Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!"

We don't become a united country by being bullies to the children of the man who is a bully. That just makes no sense, whatsoever.

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Tiffany Trump is reportedly paying for the sins of her father at New York Fashion Week
Image: FayesVision/WENN.com
Tagged in
Comments
Follow Us

SheKnows Media ‐ Entertainment

Slideshows
A Photographic Journey Through the Amazing Life of Princess Diana
7 Women Donald Trump Has Tried (& Failed) to Silence Since Becoming President
Things are getting weird in the latest images from 'Stranger Things' Season 2
The Best Excerpts From the 2017 Grammy Winners' Acceptance Speeches
Related Articles
Today's Big Stories
  1. What Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen's Book Club Will (Probably) Look Like
  2. Do High-Tech Baby Monitors Do More Harm Than Good?
  3. Never Wait in Line at a Restaurant Again Thanks to Google Maps
Hot
New in Entertainment
Close

The menu button now contains all of the sections of our site.

And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .

SheKnows is making some changes!

b h e a r d !

Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,

where you can share your stories, ideas

and CONNECT with millions of women.

Get Started