Tiffany Trump is reportedly paying for the sins of her father at New York Fashion Week

Tiffany Trump doesn't deserve to be ostracized from the fashion community just because her father is making decisions people disagree with. But that's apparently exactly what happened at New York Fashion Week last weekend.

Fellow fashionistas reportedly avoided Trump like the plague so much so that seats in the front row at the Philipp Plein show were left vacant because no one wanted to sit near her.

Empty seats next to Tiffany Trump. pic.twitter.com/axvYJAFupl — Christina Binkley (@BinkleyOnStyle) February 14, 2017

Seating shitshow at Philipp Plein because no editors want to sit near Tiffany Trump. SHOCKER. — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) February 14, 2017

We moved and are down the hall. Come thru. https://t.co/3LxKU4Td7D — Nikki Ogunnaike (@NikkiOgun) February 14, 2017

I'm all for a good peaceful protest, and I disagree with Trump's recent actions just as much as anyone else who reads the paper. But I don't agree with taking out our collective frustrations on Trump's daughter, who has absolutely no control over what her father says or does. She also has no decision making power whatsoever within the White House. So grow up, people!

Luckily, it doesn't appear all the hate stole Trump's thunder. She and her boyfriend rocked their way through NYFW with pictures along the way.

A post shared by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on Feb 14, 2017 at 8:41pm PST

Trump also responded with a thank you for Whoopi Goldberg, who defended Trump amongst all the fashion week hate.

"You know what, Tiffany, I’m supposed to go to a couple more shows. I don’t know what’s going to happen, but I’m coming to sit with you," Goldberg said on Wednesday morning's episode of The View. "Because nobody’s talking politics. You’re looking at fashion! She doesn’t want to talk about her dad! She’s looking at the fashion!"

Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg I'd love to sit with you too! — Tiffany Ariana Trump (@TiffanyATrump) February 15, 2017

We don't become a united country by being bullies to the children of the man who is a bully. That just makes no sense, whatsoever.

