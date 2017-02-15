 
Oprah Winfrey Might Actually Have A Plan to Take Donald Trump Down

Jessica Hickam

by

Image: Supplied by WENN.com
Will Oprah Winfrey move on from Andy Puzder to bigger, badder politicians?

If anyone can take down Donald Trump and his corrupt administration it's Oprah Winfrey and oh how, oh how I would love to see that happen.

More: 7 Women Donald Trump Has Tried (& Failed) to Silence Since Becoming President

Andy Puzder has officially withdrawn his nomination as Secretary of Labor, and it sounds like it was Winfrey's network OWN who was directly responsible for uncovering and proving Puzder's shittiness.

The network reportedly turned over videos of 20 episodes for the HELP committee to view privately from an interview segment Winfrey did with Puzder's ex-wife, Lisa Fierstein, who claimed to have been reportedly abused by Pudzer throughout the course of their relationship.

More: John Oliver Rips the Term 'Scientific Studies' A New One

Details about the footage and the proof in the videos hasn't been made public, but Fierstein's attorney during the divorce, Dan Sokol, told TIME the abuse claims were "credible."

Senator Patty Murray, who viewed the tapes, described them to Politico as "very disturbing."

As if beating his wife wasn't enough, Puzder was also accused of mishandling his positions as the CEO of the Hardee's and Carl's Jr. fast food chains. He has a history of making sexist comments. You know those Super Bowl ads of women sexualizing burgers? Yup, that's all Puzder.

Now, Puzder didn't say he was withdrawing his nomination specifically because of the tapes or any of the misconduct allegations but... let's be real. All of the above?

Winfrey has yet to comment specifically about her network's role in encouraging Puzder's withdrawal but I, personally, would be happy to hear more from Winfrey about her thoughts on the Trump administration and the steps citizens can take to keep these bad people from positions of power.

More: Rosie O'Donnell's Poem About Ivanka Trump Is Actually Really Powerful

We stopped a man who beats his wife and abuses his employees from entering public office. Now how do we get rid of a president who has practically admitted, for the world to hear, to sexual assault?

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images
