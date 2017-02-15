If you think actor's should keep their political opinion to themselves, watch Ashton Kutcher's speech

Image: WENN.com

Ashton Kutcher takes your definition of his day job and raises it by giving a fuck.

I really, really, really hate the rhetoric of late that actors shouldn't have political opinions, and they should just act. Here's the thing: To be a good actor you must be active — ACTive. You must have a voice, an opinion, a message to share, otherwise, why would anyone want to watch you on screen for two hours? George Clooney, Matt Damon, Angelina Jolie, Meryl Streep are all among the greatest of the greats because when they get on screen there is meaning behind their words. They are passionate about the emotional situations they portray on screen. They are involved in society and involved in human nature. That's being a good actor. That's doing their job.

It's why actors make the perfect activists, and it's why they are leaders for change.

Kutcher did all of the above when he took to the Senate floor to emotionally plead for funds to help prevent child trafficking in the United States.

He also took a moment to brilliantly address those "Internet trolls" that he knows will see his video at the Senate and tell him to "stick to my day job."

How does Kutcher respond to that reaction to his activism? Very simply. He defines his day job.

"My day job is as the chairman and co-founder of Thorn. We build software to fight human trafficking in the sexual exploitation of children. That's our core mission," Kutcher explained. "My other day job is that of the father of two, a two month old and a two year old. And as part of that job that I take very seriously I believe that it is my effort to defend their right to pursue their happiness and to ensure a society and government that defends it as well."

And even if activism was Kutcher day job, I think anyone who thinks actors should just "stick to their day job" bull shit and shove it. Right now, more than anything, we need innovators. We need change makers. We need leaders. We need dreamers. We need fighters. We need believers. And if that's actors, then bring it on.

Check out Kutcher's speech in front of the senate below.

