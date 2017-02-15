 
The Boy Drama Between Justin Bieber & The Weeknd Is So Real

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: DyD Fotografos/Future Image/WENN.com/FayesVision/WENN.com/WENN.com
Grab the popcorn, this Justin Bieber and The Weeknd feud is gonna be good

The weird, petty love triangle that's going on between Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd right now is some real high school shit. Like, has anyone told all these 20-something celebs that they are not literal children and they should all get over themselves and each other? Clearly not.

For anyone who's not in the loop, here's the haps: Gomez and the Biebs started dating when they were teenagers, and it was young love and very tumultuous and off-and-on and annoying. They finally broke up for realz a few years ago. Since then, Bieber has basically hooked up with any woman that looked at him, from Sophia Richie to Kourtney Kardashian.

Meanwhile, Gomez has a new thing going with The Weeknd, which they announced to the world by going out to dinner and then openly making out on the sidewalk outside the restaurant. You know, like ya do. Simply updating your Facebook relationship status is so 2016.

Despite the fact that Bieber has been publicly linked to, like, 212497438782309 women since he and Gomez broke up, he is just stunned that she had the audacity to date another man several years later. He's been taking out his hurt feelings by publicly dissing The Weeknd to anyone who will listen — Bieber told TMZ he thought Gomez was just using The Weeknd for publicity, told paparazzi that The Weeknd's music is "whack" and posted a story to his Instagram sarcastically saying The Weeknd's hit "Starboy" was his favorite song while his friends cackled in the background.

Meanwhile, because apparently none of these actual legal adults can just get over their shit, Gomez teased a new song that is obviously about Bieber. And since that wasn't enough, either, The Weeknd just dropped a new song that's all about pissing off some dude by stealing his girl. Actual lyrics include: "I think your girl, think your girl, fell in love with me / She say my fuckk and my tongue game a remedy," and "Oh yeah, yeah, I just hit a lick and I know you feelin' some way / (nah, nah nah nah, nah nah nah) / I just took that chick, and I know you feelin' some way, oh yeah / She just want a n–a like me, you feelin' some way, way, way, yeah / She just want a n–a like me, I play no games."

I'm literally the same age as all these people, and I just want to yell at them to get off my lawn. Kids these days.

Image: Dave Bedrosian/Future Image/WENN; Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN
