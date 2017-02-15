Katy Perry is transforming women into mermaids, one by one

Bibi Deitz is the News Editor at STYLECASTER. She holds an MFA in fiction writing from Bennington College and lives in Brooklyn. Recent work has appeared in The Wall Street Journal, Bustle, Marie Claire, Teen Vogue, The Huffington Post, ...

Image: Getty Images

Katy Perry likes to look like a mermaid. That’s just her aesthetic. When she hit up the Grammys wearing gold lamé on top and basically a grass skirt made of Big Bird’s carcass dyed pink on the bottom, no one batted an eyelash. Because she is Katy Perry, and her middle name is Mermaid. Katy Mermaid Perry.

So, understandably, people are freaking out about her new collaboration with CoverGirl, which is mermaid-inspired. (Freaking out, yes, but not surprised.) The Katy Kat Pearl Collection is Perry’s second with CG, and it includes mascara, eyeliner, lipstick, pastel eye shadow and two different highlighters, because Lord knows a mermaid can’t go out of the house without a good highlighter.

“There are new fun and cheerful colors ranging from peachy Apricat to a Bluetiful lip, shimmery highlighters in rose and gold, and a pop of Whispurr white or Purmaid green to line your eyes,” Perry told PopSugar. “If you're more classic but still want some fun, I put glitter in the black liners. You'll make Ariel jealous, and look better than a shimmering Easter basket when you're done." And what could be more alluring than a shimmering Easter basket?!

Perry revealed that her Grammys makeup was sourced from her new collection. “Grammy LEWK w/ my NEW@COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Collection!” she tweeted. In case you want to copy the look—sorry, lewk—at home, CG shared the step-by-step instructions on Instagram.

Image: Getty Images

With options like a shimmery blue-toned lipstick called Blue-Tiful Kitty and a highlighter known as Tiger Rose, how could you go wrong? To shop the full collection, head over to Walgreens.

Get it fast, #katycats‼️ Only a few hours left to snag the NEW Katy Kat Pearl lipsticks on #flashsale @Walgreens. Click link in bio to #shopnow! A post shared by COVERGIRL (@covergirl) on Feb 13, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

