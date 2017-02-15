Katy Perry is transforming women into mermaids, one by one

Katy Perry likes to look like a mermaid. That’s just her aesthetic. When she hit up the Grammys wearing gold lamé on top and basically a grass skirt made of Big Bird’s carcass dyed pink on the bottom, no one batted an eyelash. Because she is Katy Perry, and her middle name is Mermaid. Katy Mermaid Perry.
So, understandably, people are freaking out about her new collaboration with CoverGirl, which is mermaid-inspired. (Freaking out, yes, but not surprised.) The Katy Kat Pearl Collection is Perry’s second with CG, and it includes mascara, eyeliner, lipstick, pastel eye shadow and two different highlighters, because Lord knows a mermaid can’t go out of the house without a good highlighter.
“There are new fun and cheerful colors ranging from peachy Apricat to a Bluetiful lip, shimmery highlighters in rose and gold, and a pop of Whispurr white or Purmaid green to line your eyes,” Perry told PopSugar. “If you're more classic but still want some fun, I put glitter in the black liners. You'll make Ariel jealous, and look better than a shimmering Easter basket when you're done." And what could be more alluring than a shimmering Easter basket?!
Perry revealed that her Grammys makeup was sourced from her new collection. “Grammy LEWK w/ my NEW@COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Collection!” she tweeted. In case you want to copy the look—sorry, lewk—at home, CG shared the step-by-step instructions on Instagram.
With options like a shimmery blue-toned lipstick called Blue-Tiful Kitty and a highlighter known as Tiger Rose, how could you go wrong? To shop the full collection, head over to Walgreens.
Grammy LEWK w/ my NEW @COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Collection! @Walgreens #flashsale happening NOW: https://t.co/5BnE2i5PNR #KATYxCOVERGIRL pic.twitter.com/IQXHAATrzv— KATY PERRY (@katyperry) February 13, 2017
Want to get @KatyPerry’s gorgeous #redcarpet glow? Use her NEW Katy Kat Pearls collection, featuring trendy pearlescent eyeliners, lipsticks and highlighters. Gotta have it? Click link in bio to shop the look so you too can be purrfect in pearl!#KATYxCOVERGIRL 1️⃣ Face: get glowing with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter in Tiger Rose 2️⃣ Eyes: line with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Eyeliner in Kitty Whispurr, then make lids shimmer with NEW COVERGIRL Katy Kat Pearl Shadow + Highlighter in Tiger Rose 3️⃣Brows: fill and define with COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Brow Powder in Soft Brown, then lock it in with COVERGIRL Easy Breezy Brow Shape + Define Mascara Lashes: load them up with volume using Katy Kat Eye Mascara in Very Black Lips: pucker up using a combo of NEW Katy Kat Pearl Lipstick in Reddy to Pounce and Katy Kat Lipstick in Crimson Cat.
Calling all #katycats Meet the new #LimitedEdition Katy Kat Pearl Collection created by @katyperry: liners, lipsticks, and highlighters in the trendiest pastel shades. And for two-days only, it’s available at a special #flashsale price @Walgreens! Click link in bio to #shopnow— sale ends 2/14,12am CT (or until product runs out). #KATYxCOVERGIRL
