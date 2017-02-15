Someone's clearly out for Tarek El Moussa with this ridiculous private investigator rumor

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Anybody else have sore eyeballs from constantly rolling them at whatever rumor of the day comes out about Tarek and Christina El Moussa's divorce? I can't be the only one.

It would be one thing if the rumors were actually believable, but they go directly against the things the El Moussas themselves have said about their split, and they always come from anonymous sources. Sorry, but I'm not taking the word of an anonymous source over the word of one of the actual parties involved in the divorce.

The latest story is saying that Tarek, suspecting Christina of cheating on him with their friend, contractor Gary Anderson, hired a private investigator to follow her around.

"When he and Christina were on the rocks, he confessed to the production crew that he suspected she was dating some­one, so he hired a private investiga­tor to follow her. He wanted to know where she was going and what she was doing," the anonymous source of the day told In Touch. The source added that now that Christina is actually dating Anderson, Tarek is hella pissed about it.

"It’s hard for Tarek to see Christina dating, but it’s even worse that Gary is the guy she’s with," the alleged insider said.

You guys, we've already been over this. This is just a variation on another rumor — that before the explosive fight that caused the El Moussas to split, Tarek found inappropriate texts on Christina's phone. Tarek already denied that. Why can't we just take his word for it?

The El Moussas split almost six months before their divorce was made public. In that time, they still worked together on their show and everything was fine. It wasn't until after the divorce made headlines that rumors started flying about all their fighting and nastiness. Maybe, considering that, we should start taking all these rumors with a grain of salt? Just a thought.

