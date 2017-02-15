 
/

Amanda Bynes Twitter Alter-Ego Is Causing a Lot of Problems

Image: WENN
Print

Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant

Either Amanda Bynes is pregnant and getting married or she got seriously hacked.

A Twitter account that has long been rumored to be Bynes' secret personal account has been posting photos and updates claiming to be engaged to someone named Matt and expecting a baby.

Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant
Image: ashley banks/Twitter
Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant
Image: ashley banks/Twitter
Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant

Image: ashley banks/Twitter

The account isn't Bynes' verified @amandabynes account, but it has some pretty personal photos, you know, like Bynes hanging out with an ultrasound wand at a doctor's office. A lot of the posts on the alleged personal account have been deleted in the last few days, and tweets from Bynes' verified account insist that she is not the owner of the @PersianLa27 account, which allegedly hacked her personal Instagram to steal the photos.

Right after those tweets were posted to Bynes' verified account, though, @PersianLA27 came right back, insisting that she was the real Bynes and posting photos to prove it. The account holder also claims that Bynes' parents run the verified account, and that it can't be trusted.

Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant
Image: ashley banks/Twitter
Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant
Image: ashley banks/Twitter

Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant
Image: ashley banks/Twitter

There's not really any proof one way or the other whether the account is legit. It has some pretty personal photos, but it's true those could have been hacked from Bynes' phone or another social media account. The most definitive proof that it's not Bynes comes from Ary Morales, a recent graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, who claims the account was tweeting once while she was in class with Bynes, who wasn't using her phone at the time.

Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant
Image: YouTube
