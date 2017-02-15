Amanda Bynes has either been hacked or is engaged and pregnant

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Either Amanda Bynes is pregnant and getting married or she got seriously hacked.

A Twitter account that has long been rumored to be Bynes' secret personal account has been posting photos and updates claiming to be engaged to someone named Matt and expecting a baby.

The account isn't Bynes' verified @amandabynes account, but it has some pretty personal photos, you know, like Bynes hanging out with an ultrasound wand at a doctor's office. A lot of the posts on the alleged personal account have been deleted in the last few days, and tweets from Bynes' verified account insist that she is not the owner of the @PersianLa27 account, which allegedly hacked her personal Instagram to steal the photos.

This is me! The verified, real, authentic and actual Amanda Bynes. Accept no substitutes! — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) August 24, 2016

I really wish Twitter would take the account in question down, I'm not sure why they are refusing to do so. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) August 24, 2016

I am not @persianla27. I am not getting married and I am not pregnant. I don't understand why twitter won't take @persianla27 down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

I have asked repeatedly. This person continues to impersonate and harass me and twitter needs to take the account down. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 14, 2017

I repeat: I am not @persianla27. She got into my private instagram somehow and took all my photos and videos. — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) February 15, 2017

Right after those tweets were posted to Bynes' verified account, though, @PersianLA27 came right back, insisting that she was the real Bynes and posting photos to prove it. The account holder also claims that Bynes' parents run the verified account, and that it can't be trusted.

There's not really any proof one way or the other whether the account is legit. It has some pretty personal photos, but it's true those could have been hacked from Bynes' phone or another social media account. The most definitive proof that it's not Bynes comes from Ary Morales, a recent graduate from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising, who claims the account was tweeting once while she was in class with Bynes, who wasn't using her phone at the time.

@PerezHilton @persianla27 isn't Amanda Bynes. I sat next to her during class while @persianla27 was tweeting me pretending to be her. — A R I A D N A (@OhHeyAry) July 16, 2014

