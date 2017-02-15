The Love Actually sequel is happening! And don't worry, they're doing it right.

Madeleine Somerville is a writer, blogger, and the author of All You Need Is Less: The Eco-Friendly Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. She lives in Calgary, Canada with her four-year-old daughter and writes at ...

Image: Universal Pictures

Ladies, gentlemen, and everyone in between, today is a truly great day - and not just because Valentine's Day chocolates are now 70% off.

No, today we celebrate, because today it was announced that Love Actually is getting a sequel.

Are you excited? I'm excited! And if you're not excited, you should be.

This isn't one of those situations where studio execs are stuck for new material so they decide to rehash a beloved movie in a lazy attempt to cash in on nostalgia and goodwill. Promise. This is actually (pun intended) the best case scenario for a movie sequel.

Let me explain.

This morning Emma Freud, Love Actually script editor, and partner of Love Actually writer and director Richard Curtis, tweeted this:

ok - big announcement... Richard is reconvening the cast of Love Actually for this year's comic relief and is making #rednosedayactually — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 15, 2017

I typically have very little patience with sequels, I feel that they're cheap and lazy. This one, however, has real promise. This is a sequel done right.

This isn't going to be The Hangover 2. It also won't involve a half-assed version with entirely new actors, feverishly hoping the audience's affection for the original will carry them through a weak storyline and too-brief cameos from the original cast.

They're not inventing some hackneyed way to bring an old favorite back to life when nothing in the intervening fifteen years has demanded they do so.

No, I feel good about this. Here's why.

1. It's for a good cause

The Love Actually remake will be a ten-minute short produced for Red Nose Day, a fundraising effort run by non-profit organization Comic Relief and held every two years. The sequel, which is being referred to as Red Nose Day Actually, will air on March 24 and the event as a whole seeks to raise money to support a variety of charitable causes within the UK and worldwide. This ain't no small potatoes situation either; Red Nose Day has raised over $1 billion globally since it began in 1988.

So I mean, if we're going to make a sequel, let it be for a good cause, you know?

2. It will feature familiar faces

The sequel will reportedly feature most of the original cast, including Hugh Grant, Martine McCutcheon, Keira Knightley, Andrew Lincoln, Colin Firth, Lucia Moniz, Liam Neeson, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Olivia Olson, Bill Nighy, Marcus Brigstocke and Rowan Atkinson.

(Two names notably absent from that list are Emma Thompson (why, Emma?) and Alan Rickman, who died last January.)

The Involvement of the original cast is essential to a good sequel. It ensures the quality will be top-notch, the characters will stay true to their roots, and the audience doesn't have to suffer through a bewildering Aunt Viv situation.

3. They're taking suggestions

This reunion is taking great care to involve its considerable fan base in its creation. After making the announcement, Freud tweeted:

Script for #rednosedayactually still being written. Any story developments you'd like to see? ideas welcome. won't air til @rednoseday. — emma freud (@emmafreud) February 15, 2017

So not only are they bringing it back, they're doing it with style. . Honoring the deep and sometimes strange relationship fans have with this Christmas/Valentine's Day/Everyday film.

I mean, yes! This is the best! Take suggestions! Crowdsource this wonderful event and involve the very people you hope will watch! Treat your audience with respect, if you hope to lure them in with the promise of more!

Guys, I'm not at all ashamed to say that I'm feeling this. I'm in.

Red Nose Day Actually, I will watch you.

