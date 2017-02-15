Mike Comrie, Hillary Duff's ex-husband, has yet to speak to cops regarding alleged rape claims

 
Hillary Duff's Ex-Husband Mike Comrie Is Being Investigated for Rape

Christina Marfice

Hilary Duff's ex-husband, former NHL player Mike Comrie, has been accused of rape.

Page Six reports that Comrie, who finalized his divorce from Duff last year, was involved in a three-way on Saturday night, and that one of the women involved has accused him of raping her repeatedly. Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the alleged rape happened at Comrie's condo in West Los Angeles, where he took the two women.

TMZ says that Comrie claims the sex was consensual, but that he hasn't spoken with police yet about the incident. The woman who claims Comrie raped her went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where a rape kit was collected.

TMZ also reports that sources have said the woman was no stranger — Comrie has allegedly known her "for a long time." The other woman who was reportedly involved has not filed any charges, Page Six reports.

Comrie and Duff got married back in 2010, and in 2012, they welcomed their only son, Luca. They separated in February of 2015, and their divorce was finalized about a year later.

