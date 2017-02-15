Mike Comrie, Hillary Duff's ex-husband, has yet to speak to cops regarding alleged rape claims

Hilary Duff's ex-husband, former NHL player Mike Comrie, has been accused of rape.
More: Hilary Duff Just Can't Quit Ex, Mike Comrie, Despite Their Divorce
Page Six reports that Comrie, who finalized his divorce from Duff last year, was involved in a three-way on Saturday night, and that one of the women involved has accused him of raping her repeatedly. Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the alleged rape happened at Comrie's condo in West Los Angeles, where he took the two women.
TMZ says that Comrie claims the sex was consensual, but that he hasn't spoken with police yet about the incident. The woman who claims Comrie raped her went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where a rape kit was collected.
More: Hilary Duff Talks "Really Difficult" Split From Mike Comrie
TMZ also reports that sources have said the woman was no stranger — Comrie has allegedly known her "for a long time." The other woman who was reportedly involved has not filed any charges, Page Six reports.
Comrie and Duff got married back in 2010, and in 2012, they welcomed their only son, Luca. They separated in February of 2015, and their divorce was finalized about a year later.
More: Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie Reunite for Sweetest Family Portrait with Son (PHOTO)
Before you go, check out our slideshow below.
And you'll see personalized content just for you whenever you click the My Feed .
SheKnows is making some changes!
b e h e a r d !
Welcome to the new SheKnows Community,
where you can share your stories, ideas
and CONNECT with millions of women.Get Started