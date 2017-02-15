Mike Comrie, Hillary Duff's ex-husband, has yet to speak to cops regarding alleged rape claims

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN

Print

Hilary Duff's ex-husband, former NHL player Mike Comrie, has been accused of rape.

More: Hilary Duff Just Can't Quit Ex, Mike Comrie, Despite Their Divorce

Page Six reports that Comrie, who finalized his divorce from Duff last year, was involved in a three-way on Saturday night, and that one of the women involved has accused him of raping her repeatedly. Law enforcement sources reportedly told TMZ that the alleged rape happened at Comrie's condo in West Los Angeles, where he took the two women.

TMZ says that Comrie claims the sex was consensual, but that he hasn't spoken with police yet about the incident. The woman who claims Comrie raped her went to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where a rape kit was collected.

More: Hilary Duff Talks "Really Difficult" Split From Mike Comrie

TMZ also reports that sources have said the woman was no stranger — Comrie has allegedly known her "for a long time." The other woman who was reportedly involved has not filed any charges, Page Six reports.

Comrie and Duff got married back in 2010, and in 2012, they welcomed their only son, Luca. They separated in February of 2015, and their divorce was finalized about a year later.

More: Hilary Duff & Mike Comrie Reunite for Sweetest Family Portrait with Son (PHOTO)

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

