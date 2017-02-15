Here's what we know about Linda Phan, Property Brother star Drew Scott's fiancé

You might want to say that Drew Scott’s partner in life is his identical twin brother Jonathan, but that might all change now that Drew proposed to long-time girlfriend Linda Phan just before Christmas. But who is this lady winsome enough to steal the heart of everyone’s favorite Canadian Realtor? Let’s take a look at a few facts about Linda and the couple’s rollicking relationship.
Ok, which one is engaged? It’s Drew, the brother in charge of scouting out the perfect properties for his brother (and contractor) Jonathan to revive to a new glory. If you need an even bigger hint, Drew is the one that is usually dressed pretty fabulously, while his slightly more rugged brother sports a more casual look.
Yep, we know Drew’s favorite pastime is locating houses that are less than ideal, but that have great potential. But when it comes to choosing his life partner, it seems like he’s decided to pair up with someone who already has it wonderfully together. The 31-year-old has a background in public relations and architecture and is currently the Creative Director for Scott Brothers Entertainment. She’s just as hard-working as Drew, at least according to the Property Brother, who said in a recent interview, “My girlfriend and I are both workaholics. We love what we do and that we can work side by side.”
The couple has been together for seven years, starting when they met during a Toronto Fashion Week event. They’ve spent their time together goofing around, traveling for Drew’s many work projects, and, according to their Instagram accounts, having tons of fun together. Currently, they live together in Las Vegas along with Jonathan. We’re going to guess that their house is pretty nice.
Drew has a reputation for loving pranks, goofs, and jokes, and it seems like he has found his match. The couple is all about April Fool’s jokes, silly pictures, and just teasing each other, whether they are working or not. Phan is also a big fan of Dr. Suess, from the children author’s funny verse to the whimsical creatures.
While the couple seems to have perfectly compatible senses of humor and dispositions, they sure don’t see eye-to-eye literally. While Drew (and, you could guess, his identical brother) is 6'4", Linda is more than a foot shorter. She’s also a few years younger than Drew, who is 38.
We got tired just reading about the planning that went into Drew’s proposal to Linda. After securing a ring, Drew took Linda to Toronto restaurant Piano Piano for a romantic dinner to pop the question. The proposal included Drew’s own cover of Train’s 2010 single “Marry Me” and a cake decorated like one of Linda’s favorite books, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, altered to read, “Oh, The Places We’ll Go!” Afterwards, the couple headed to the company’s Christmas party, which also morphed into an engagement party.
Bad news, everyone. Both twins are officially taken. Jonathan is dating Jacinta Kuznetsov, who he met in the spring of 2016 at a charity event. According to Scott, he couldn’t track Kuznetsov down after the event until he finally spotted her in the background of a friend’s social media post.
