Here's what we know about Linda Phan, Property Brother star Drew Scott's fiancé

You might want to say that Drew Scott’s partner in life is his identical twin brother Jonathan, but that might all change now that Drew proposed to long-time girlfriend Linda Phan just before Christmas. But who is this lady winsome enough to steal the heart of everyone’s favorite Canadian Realtor? Let’s take a look at a few facts about Linda and the couple’s rollicking relationship.

First off, we’re talking about Drew here, not Jonathan

A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Ok, which one is engaged? It’s Drew, the brother in charge of scouting out the perfect properties for his brother (and contractor) Jonathan to revive to a new glory. If you need an even bigger hint, Drew is the one that is usually dressed pretty fabulously, while his slightly more rugged brother sports a more casual look.

Linda Phan is far from a fixer-upper

❤ A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Feb 14, 2017 at 4:19pm PST

Yep, we know Drew’s favorite pastime is locating houses that are less than ideal, but that have great potential. But when it comes to choosing his life partner, it seems like he’s decided to pair up with someone who already has it wonderfully together. The 31-year-old has a background in public relations and architecture and is currently the Creative Director for Scott Brothers Entertainment. She’s just as hard-working as Drew, at least according to the Property Brother, who said in a recent interview, “My girlfriend and I are both workaholics. We love what we do and that we can work side by side.”

They’ve been dating since 2010

The couple has been together for seven years, starting when they met during a Toronto Fashion Week event. They’ve spent their time together goofing around, traveling for Drew’s many work projects, and, according to their Instagram accounts, having tons of fun together. Currently, they live together in Las Vegas along with Jonathan. We’re going to guess that their house is pretty nice.

She’s as goofy and fun-loving as he is

Heels over head 24/7 ❤ #headoverheels #thewayyoumakemefeel A post shared by Linda Phan (@_lindaphan) on Feb 14, 2017 at 10:19pm PST

Drew has a reputation for loving pranks, goofs, and jokes, and it seems like he has found his match. The couple is all about April Fool’s jokes, silly pictures, and just teasing each other, whether they are working or not. Phan is also a big fan of Dr. Suess, from the children author’s funny verse to the whimsical creatures.

She’s a bit younger, and a lot shorter

Oh, the places well go! There is fun to be done! Adventures to be had and dorky smiles to don A post shared by Linda Phan (@_lindaphan) on Dec 15, 2016 at 2:22pm PST

While the couple seems to have perfectly compatible senses of humor and dispositions, they sure don’t see eye-to-eye literally. While Drew (and, you could guess, his identical brother) is 6'4", Linda is more than a foot shorter. She’s also a few years younger than Drew, who is 38.

Their engagement was a production in itself

From the first moment I met Linda, back in 2010, I knew she was special. And last night I became the luckiest man on the planet when she said #ido ❤️ A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott) on Dec 14, 2016 at 3:50am PST

We got tired just reading about the planning that went into Drew’s proposal to Linda. After securing a ring, Drew took Linda to Toronto restaurant Piano Piano for a romantic dinner to pop the question. The proposal included Drew’s own cover of Train’s 2010 single “Marry Me” and a cake decorated like one of Linda’s favorite books, Oh, The Places You’ll Go!, altered to read, “Oh, The Places We’ll Go!” Afterwards, the couple headed to the company’s Christmas party, which also morphed into an engagement party.

So sorry, but Jonathan is not available either

Bad news, everyone. Both twins are officially taken. Jonathan is dating Jacinta Kuznetsov, who he met in the spring of 2016 at a charity event. According to Scott, he couldn’t track Kuznetsov down after the event until he finally spotted her in the background of a friend’s social media post.

What do you think about Drew’s soon-to-be-wife, and on a scale of baby seal to baby sea otter, how cute do you think their wedding will be?

