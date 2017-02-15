The day was nothing but sad face emojis for Justin Bieber, who posted a glum V-Day Instagram video

Allie Gemmill is an avid writer, cinephile, Ravenclaw, and pizza enthusiast. She regularly writes on film and television with a special focus on women’s involvement & influence in Hollywood. Additionally, she has bylines at Bustle, Keyfr...

Image: WENN.com

One was definitely the loneliest number if your name was Justin Bieber on Valentine's Day.

Bieber posted a Valentine's Day Instagram Story so sad your heart may just break for him. The Canadian singer posted a quick video during a day that was all about love that was in black and white (possibly signposting his Valentine's Day blues) and pouting his lower lip. He then said, "All I ever wanted was a Valentine and now I don't even have a Valentine." You guys, I don't know if I can deal with all this loneliness oozing out of a celebrity's social media account.

Bieber has been noticeably mum of late on the status of his love life; for all intents and purposes it's a safe bet to think he is single. After a very public disintegration of his budding relationship with Sofia Richie, Bieber has stayed away from posting on social media and revealing too many details about his love life. Instead, he's remained incredibly focused on his music and completing his Purpose tour.

Now that Bieber has returned full force to Instagram, it appears he is willing to get more open about his emotional state. To be fair, Valentine's Day has a way of turning up all into sappy messes, relationship or not. It must be especially hard for Bieber, though, to try and navigate his professional life when he's had to dodge so many rumors about the nature of his love life, especially when the media seems focused (right now at least) on pitting him against ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and her new beau, The Weeknd.

Gomez and The Weeknd have only been spotted together in paparazzi photos, choosing to remain quiet about the nature of their relationship. As far as we know, at time of reporting Gomez and The Weeknd have been together for a month-ish but they've already been positioned (in the media) as Bieber's romantic foils. It's a shame. Although, maybe this young couple is actually getting Bieber's goat: rumors that Bieber was trying to dodge the lovebirds at a Grammy after party have begun circulating. Will Bieber ever get a moment's peace from all this craziness?

Of course, we know that Bieber will survive this lonely period in his life. But for now, maybe send him some love so he doesn't feel so sad.