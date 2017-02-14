Donald Trump's obsession with Princess Diana is so disgusting, you'll physically feel dirty reading about it

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Just when you think Donald Trump can't get any grosser, someone digs up another thing he did that makes us all collectively group-cringe. And this is one of the worst: Apparently, back in the '90s, Trump got all stalky and aggressively tried to date Princess Diana. Cue every barf and sad emoji ever from all time.

Marie Claire did some serious investigative work and put together a full timeline of all of The Donald's attempts to woo Lady Di, and it's actually pretty hard to read. It starts out with the charity dinners where the Princess, who was just Diana Spencer at the time, repeatedly crossed paths with Trump, an up-and-coming real estate developer.

At a 1995 dinner honoring Di with the United Cerebral Palsy Humanitarian of the Year Award, she and Trump shared a table. Even though he was there with his wife, Marla Maples, and Diana was there with her husband, Prince Fucking Charles, Trump reportedly spent the whole night hitting on Diana. He even offered her a free membership to his golf club at Mar-a-Lago, to which she said, "Hell to the no" (Our words, not hers. Probably.).

In 1996, when Diana and Prince Charles divorced, Trump reportedly sent her bouquet after bouquet of flowers. British TV journalist Selina Scott, who was good friends with Diana, wrote in the Sunday Times that Trump's advances gave Di "the creeps."

"As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do," Scott continued. "It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her."

Before we get into the most disgusting and insulting part of this whole fucked up saga, let's take a moment to review what a truly amazing person Princess Diana was. She was a world-renowned humanitarian. Against orders from the Palace, she involved herself in charity work related to HIV/AIDS and leprosy. In 1991, she made 397 official appearances related to organizations for which she served as a royal patron — more than one per day for the entire year. By all accounts, she was a badass, and she definitely made the world a better place. Her death was an indisputable tragedy.

Just weeks after Di was killed, Trump appeared on the Howard Stern Show, where he talked about how he "could've nailed her." He also said he would sleep with her even though "she was crazy, but those are minor details."

Later, in his book The Art of the Comeback, Trump wrote, "I only have one regret in the women department—that I never had the opportunity to court Lady Diana Spencer."

Maybe realizing what a fucking disgusting pig he is, Trump now denies that he ever had any interest in Princess Diana. In an interview with Piers Morgan last year, he claimed that reports saying he was romantically interested in Di were "totally false... It was so false," lying through his goddamn teeth as if he hadn't written it in his book and said it on a radio show that is recorded and easily accessible on the internet.

The president of the United States, ladies and gentlemen. Let's have a slow clap for the voters who elected this class act.

