Michelle and Barack Obama Warm Cold, Dead Hearts On Valentine's Day

Christina Marfice

by

Trending writer

Christina is a reporter based in Boise, Idaho. She's a veteran vegetarian, a political junkie and a huge grammar snob. On the weekends, she can usually be found binging on Netflix, playing the piano or petting her cats, Daisy and Dandelion.

Image: WENN.com
Who needs a Valentine when you can just watch Michelle and Barack Obama tweet each other

We never thought a pair of 50-something politicians would be our ultimate #RelationshipGoals, but here we are — the Obamas' love is truly everything.

More: Michelle Obama's Face at the Inauguration is Basically All of Us Watching From Home

The former President and First Lady celebrated Valentine's Day with a few public posts to each other on social media, so everyone could get in on their ridiculously perfect love.

Barack posted a sweet throwback pic of himself and Michelle in the White House, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new."

More: Michelle Obama Delivers Beautiful, Emotional Last Speech as First Lady

And while we were still trying to come back from how dead that cuteness made us, Michelle came back at him with a photo of their feet in the sand on their recent post-presidency vacay, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama."

I don't even care that POTUS and FLOTUS are sappy as heck, because even my cold dead heart got warmed up a little by these two. And this comes right after BO absolutely slayed us all with a tribute to MO during his farewell speech in Chicago.

"Michelle, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend," he said. "You took on a role you didn't ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody."

More: Michelle Obama Paid a Surprise Visit to These People — And They Totally Freaked Out

Sorry, crying, bye.

Who needs a Valentine when you can just watch Michelle and Barack Obama tweet each other
Image: WENN
