Who needs a Valentine when you can just watch Michelle and Barack Obama tweet each other

We never thought a pair of 50-something politicians would be our ultimate #RelationshipGoals, but here we are — the Obamas' love is truly everything.

The former President and First Lady celebrated Valentine's Day with a few public posts to each other on social media, so everyone could get in on their ridiculously perfect love.

Barack posted a sweet throwback pic of himself and Michelle in the White House, writing, "Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new."

Happy Valentine’s Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new. pic.twitter.com/O0UhJWoqGN — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 14, 2017

And while we were still trying to come back from how dead that cuteness made us, Michelle came back at him with a photo of their feet in the sand on their recent post-presidency vacay, writing, "Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama."

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines pic.twitter.com/n3tEmSAJRT — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 14, 2017

I don't even care that POTUS and FLOTUS are sappy as heck, because even my cold dead heart got warmed up a little by these two. And this comes right after BO absolutely slayed us all with a tribute to MO during his farewell speech in Chicago.

"Michelle, for the past 25 years, you have not only been my wife and mother of my children, you have been my best friend," he said. "You took on a role you didn't ask for and you made it your own with grace and with grit and with style and good humor. You made the White House a place that belongs to everybody."

Sorry, crying, bye.

